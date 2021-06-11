 Skip to main content
Galatia High School
Galatia High School

Galatia High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Kate Bond

Hometown: Galatia

Parents: Jimmy and Melissa Bond, and Micki Pritchett

College plans: Attend Lake Land College in Mattoon.

Haylee Brown

Hometown: Galatia

Parents: Edward and Michelle Brown

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to complete general studies.

Maddie Grubbs

Hometown: Galatia

Parents: Jamie and Rachel Grubbs

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study nursing.

Abigail Howard

Hometown: Galatia

Parents: Todd and Mary Kuczynski, and Allison Weed

College plans: Attend either Southern Illinois University Edwardsville or Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study nursing.

Brooke Jordan

Hometown: Galatia

Parents: Joe and Shelly Helfin

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to complete general studies.

Anna Stricklin

Hometown: Galatia

Parents: Chad and Gail Stricklin

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study nursing.

