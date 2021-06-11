Galatia High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kate Bond
Hometown: Galatia
Parents: Jimmy and Melissa Bond, and Micki Pritchett
College plans: Attend Lake Land College in Mattoon.
Haylee Brown
Hometown: Galatia
Parents: Edward and Michelle Brown
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to complete general studies.
Maddie Grubbs
Hometown: Galatia
Parents: Jamie and Rachel Grubbs
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study nursing.
Abigail Howard
Hometown: Galatia
Parents: Todd and Mary Kuczynski, and Allison Weed
College plans: Attend either Southern Illinois University Edwardsville or Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study nursing.