Gallatin County High School in Junction has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Konner Gross
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: Mike and Kim Gross
College plans: Attend DePaul University to study communications.
Will Henson
Hometown: Equality
Parents: Wes and Tera Henson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to be part of the pre-dental program.
Abigail Keasler
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: James and Karen Keasler
College plans: Attend University of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana to study speech and hearing Science, speech language pathology.
Kallie Keasler
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: James and Karen Keasler
College plans: Attend Washington University to study organization and strategic management.
Anna Watson
Hometown: Shawneetown
Parents: Bill and Angela Watson
College plans: Attend the University of Evansville to study business management and marketing.
Blake Seely
Hometown: Omaha
Parents: Matt and Katie Seely
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study mass communications.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!