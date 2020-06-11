Gallatin County High School
Gallatin County High School

Gallatin County High School in Junction has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Konner Gross

Hometown: Ridgway

Parents: Mike and Kim Gross

College plans: Attend DePaul University to study communications.

Will Henson

Hometown: Equality

Parents: Wes and Tera Henson

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to be part of the pre-dental program.

Abigail Keasler

Hometown: Ridgway

Parents: James and Karen Keasler

College plans: Attend University of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana to study speech and hearing Science, speech language pathology.

Kallie Keasler

Hometown: Ridgway

Parents: James and Karen Keasler

College plans: Attend Washington University to study organization and strategic management.

Anna Watson

Hometown: Shawneetown

Parents: Bill and Angela Watson

College plans: Attend the University of Evansville to study business management and marketing.

Blake Seely

Hometown: Omaha

Parents: Matt and Katie Seely

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study mass communications.

