Gant leads Twins to win over Indians

CLEVELAND — John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota and spoil Cleveland starter Aaron Civale's return from injury, leading the Twins to a win on Tuesday night.

Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won six of their past seven against the Indians.

Gant (5-9) didn't allow a run on three hits. The right-hander had been winless since May 26 for St. Louis — a span of 27 appearances. This was his fourth start for the Twins, who acquired him in a July 30 trade.

Four Twins relievers finished the combined seven-hitter with Alex Colomé working the ninth for his 13th save.

The Indians failed to homer for the first time in 20 games, ending the longest streak in club history.

Cleveland's loss was softened by Civale's comeback outing, his first start since he sprained his right middle finger in a June 21 start against the Cubs. He gave up just one run and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The 26-year-old Civale (10-3), who was leading the majors in wins when he got hurt, was sharp despite the long layoff. He was in command until the Twins scored in the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Andrelton Simmons.