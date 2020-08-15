Garcia doubles in 10th, Brewers hand Cubs 1st 2-game skid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Avisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 6-5 Saturday, handing Chicago its first two-game losing streak this season.

The Cubs were the only team in the majors that hadn't dropped back-to-back games before two straight losses to Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. Chicago had won three of four and 12 of 15.

Garcia doubled to deep right off Jeremy Jeffress (1-1) to score automatic runner Christian Yelich from second base to start the 10th. Luis Urías reached on an infield single for an additional run.

Alex Claudio retired three straight batters in the Cubs 10th for his first save. Ian Happ drove in a run with a groundout.

David Phelps (2-1) threw a scoreless inning for the victory.

Urías had three hits and Ryan Braun and Garcia added two hits apiece for the Brewers, who beat Chicago 4-3 on Friday night.

Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits and Happ added two doubles for Chicago.

Steven Souza Jr. hit his first homer since Sept. 30, 2018, to make it 4-all in the eighth for the Cubs. He sent Corey Knebel's two-out first pitch to the left-field corner basket.