Gardner, East Carolina upset No. 5 Houston 82-73

The Pirates still found an unforgettable way to end a 33-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams, though it came with a limited number of attendees in Minges Coliseum due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think they're starting to get used to it,” ECU coach Joe Dooley said. “I think it would have been nice for our fans to be share that now, I do say. ... But I've got to give the credit to kids throughout the country, the credit for lining up and doing this this year.”

(10) ALABAMA 78, LSU 60: At Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and No. 10 Alabama beat LSU, widening its lead in the Southeastern Conference standings.

The Crimson Tide held a six-point lead at halftime and opened the second half on an 11-2 run, and the Tigers could not catch up.

After setting a league record with 23 made 3-pointers in their previous matchup on Jan. 19, Alabama (15-4, 10-0 SEC) showed it has multiple ways to win, this time by holding LSU (11-5, 6-4) to its lowest scoring output of the season.

PITTSBURGH 83, (16), VIRGINIA TECH 72: At Pittsburgh, Xavier Johnson scored a career-high 32 points and Pittsburgh beat No. 16 Virginia Tech to end a three-game skid.