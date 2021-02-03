Gardner, East Carolina upset No. 5 Houston 82-73

GREENVILLE, North Carolina — Jayden Gardner and East Carolina didn't get to savor a sea of court-storming home fans after claiming a huge upset. Instead, the Pirates left the court in a somewhat subdued celebration — until letting loose in the locker room, that is.
“I'm out of breath,” Gardner said with a smile.
Gardner had 21 points and 15 rebounds to help ECU stun fifth-ranked Houston 82-73 on Wednesday night, securing the Pirates' first win against a ranked opponent in nearly two decades. It was the Cougars' first loss of 2021, a performance that befuddled coach Kelvin Sampson.
“We just didn't look like we were playing Cougar basketball tonight,” Sampson said, “in no form or fashion.”
Tremont Robinson-White added 17 points for East Carolina, which defied season-long offensive struggles against one of the nation’s top defensive teams. East Carolina shot 47% and made 11 of 24 3-pointers — and more impressively, the Pirates led for the last 12-plus minutes against a Houston team that struggled to make much of anything after halftime.
East Carolina (8-6, 2-6 American Athletic Conference) hadn’t won a game in more than a month between five straight losses and three postponements. The Pirates were also down starting swingman Brandon Suggs to injury and lost reserve guard Tyrie Jackson during the game to an apparent leg injury.
The Pirates still found an unforgettable way to end a 33-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams, though it came with a limited number of attendees in Minges Coliseum due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think they're starting to get used to it,” ECU coach Joe Dooley said. “I think it would have been nice for our fans to be share that now, I do say. ... But I've got to give the credit to kids throughout the country, the credit for lining up and doing this this year.”
(10) ALABAMA 78, LSU 60: At Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and No. 10 Alabama beat LSU, widening its lead in the Southeastern Conference standings.
The Crimson Tide held a six-point lead at halftime and opened the second half on an 11-2 run, and the Tigers could not catch up.
After setting a league record with 23 made 3-pointers in their previous matchup on Jan. 19, Alabama (15-4, 10-0 SEC) showed it has multiple ways to win, this time by holding LSU (11-5, 6-4) to its lowest scoring output of the season.
PITTSBURGH 83, (16), VIRGINIA TECH 72: At Pittsburgh, Xavier Johnson scored a career-high 32 points and Pittsburgh beat No. 16 Virginia Tech to end a three-game skid.
Johnson had been slumping, scoring a total of 26 points in the three losses, and was held out of Pitt's starting lineup for the first time this season and second time in his three-year career. He shot 11 of 17 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, as the Panthers (9-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) had their way against a usually stingy Virginia Tech defense.
Pittsburgh beat a ranked opponent for the first time since January 2019.
(18) MISSOURI 75, KENTUCKY 70: At Columbia, Missouri, Dru Smith scored a season-high 26 points, Xavier Pinson added 14 and No. 18 Missouri withstood a second-half charge to beat Kentucky.
Smith also had seven rebounds and five assists to go along with 6-for-11 shooting. The senior also went 12 of 14 from the free throw line, knocking down numerous key foul shots late to help the Tigers (12-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) hold on.
Down 40-27 at halftime, Kentucky went on a 15-3 run to start the second half and cut Missouri’s lead to one. But the Wildcats (5-11, 4-5) never got the lead, hunt by a scoring drought of more than three minutes.
Mark Smith tacked on 11 points for Missouri, hitting three 3-pointers.
SOUTH CAROLINA 72, (22) FLORIDA 66: At Gainesville, Florida, AJ Lawson scored 22 points, Seventh Woods added 12 and South Carolina beat No. 22 Florida, potentially making the Gators’ return to the rankings a brief one.
Keyshawn Bryant added eight points for the Gamecocks, including six in a decisive 13-1 run over the final 6:37 to close the game. That spurt turned a six-point deficit into an unlikely road victory.
Bryant scored on two dunks and a putback, a microcosm of Florida’s issues all night. South Carolina (5-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) dominated the Gators (10-5, 6-4) inside, outscoring them 50-30 in the paint and getting 13 offensive rebounds.
Women's Top 25
(3) UCONN 94, ST. JOHN'S 62: At Storrs, Connecticut, Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 32 points and No. 3 UConn beat St. John's as the schools renewed their Big East rivalry.
The freshman hit 13 of 20 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and topped 20 points for the third straight game. She also dished out seven assists.
Aaliyah Edwards added a season-high 22 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (12-1, 10-0), who have played the required 13 games needed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
(21) WEST VIRGINIA 65, IOWA STATE 56: At Morgantown, West Virginia, Kysre Gondrezick scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 21 West Virginia pull away and beat Iowa State for its ninth straight win.
The Mountaineers built a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter. Iowa State pulled to 62-56 with 2:20 remaining but missed it last four shots.
Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points against TCU on Saturday and is the Big 12 Player of the Week. She made three 3-pointers and was 8 of 15 from the floor against the Cyclones, and her consecutive layup and 3-pointer stretched the Mountaineers’ lead to 58-46 with 6:53 remaining. It was her 10th game this season scoring 20-plus points.