Garland, Hall each score in 3rd as Coyotes beat Preds 4-1

EDMONTON, ALBERTA — Arizona knew they had a big opportunity once their challenge erased Nashville's go-ahead goal early in the third period.
The Coyotes took advantage by scoring the next three goals.
Conor Garland and Taylor Hall each scored in the third period and the Coyotes beat the Predators Wednesday.
Now the Coyotes, seeded 11th in the West in the NHL's restart, can eliminate the sixth-seeded Predators in Game 4 on Friday in this best-of-five qualifying series.
"We all understood the importance of it," Hall said of the overturned goal. "To go up 2-1 in the series is the same as going up 3-2 in a best-of-seven. We wanted the last game just as much as today. Obviously, the next game is going to be huge."
Christian Dvorak scored on Arizona's first shot of the game, and Coyotes scored three in the third for the victory capped by Carl Soderberg's empty-netter inside the final two minutes.
The Predators thought they had a 2-1 lead 1:13 into the third period on a goal by Kyle Turris, but the Coyotes won their challenge of offside with Nashville center Matt Duchene found over the blue line on review. Turris later hit the post with 6:19 left.
"We didn't know about the offside until the last second," Garland said. "We were just focused on getting the next one. Obviously, that was a big bounce for us. We just kept with it, and obviously got the next one."
Garland put the Coyotes ahead to stay with his wrister from the slot at 7:08 of the third for the first playoff goal of his career. Hall padded the lead with 4:22 left with his first goal of the series on a snap shot from the left circle. The Coyotes had been 1-of-9 on the man advantage through the first two games.
Nashville coach John Hynes called the Duchene offside the kind of detail the Predators can't have. Now they're a game away from the season being over.
"We're also 60 minutes from getting it to Game 5," Hynes said.
Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves for the victory in his third start in four games and second in as many days. Arizona coach Rick Tocchet called it a terrific performance.
"Kuemps has been like that for two years," Tocchet said. "Nothing fazes him. throughout the years I played, you always have those goalies everyone wants to play for because he's such a great guy, never blames his teammates. Those are the guys you want to block shots for and play for. Kuemps is that type of guy."
Viktor Arvidsson scored Nashville's lone goal.
The Coyotes stuck with Kuemper in net with Antti Raanta out. Raanta apparently was hurt during warmups Tuesday and left the Coyotes bench during the second period.
The Predators dominated the first five minutes putting shot after shot on Kuemper. Then Niklas Hjalmarsson took a shot on net that Dvorak redirected past Juuse Saros at 5:09 of the first, giving Arizona a 1-0 lead. Kuemper made 19 saves in the first period, setting a franchise record for most saves in a period of a playoff game.
"The first goal is definitely huge, and then we got to make sure it's coming our way in the next game," Predators captain Roman Josi said.
PANTHERS 3, ISLANDERS 2: At Toronto, Brian Boyle and Florida turned the tables on New York by playing with more discipline and patience to avoid being swept from the playoffs.
Boyle and Mike Hoffman scored goals 2:47 apart, and the Panthers took advantage of several miscues in beating the Islanders 3-2 in Game 3 of their best-of-five preliminary round playoff series on Wednesday.
“It's rewarding for us because we're putting the work in and a few mistakes have cost us so far,” Boyle said. “We're not where we want to be in this series, but we can only control today.”
LIGHTNING 3, BRUINS 2: At Toronto, Tyler Johnson scored the tiebreaking goal with 87 seconds left to lead Tampa Bay over Boston and send the Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins to their second straight loss in the NHL's playoff seeding round.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for the Lightning, who improved to 2-0 in the three-game round-robin. Tampa Bay, which was second in the East with 92 regular-season points, would earn the top seed with a victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.
“At this point, I don’t think anyone’s really thinking about what happened in the pandemic-shortened regular season," Johnson said. "This is a whole new thing for us and we’re trying to play the best hockey we can.”
AVALANCHE 4, STARS 0: At Edmonton, Alberta, high-scoring 21-year-old rookie defenseman Cale Makar connected on an early power-play goal, 30-year-old Pavel Francouz recorded a shutout in his postseason debut and Colorado cruised to a round-robin win over Dallas.
Joonas Donskoi, Vladislav Namestnikov and Andre Burakovsky also scored as the Avalanche improved to 2-0 in the three-game round that will determine playoff seeding for the top four teams in the Western Conference. The Stars have lost both of their games and are likely to finish where they started as the fourth seed.
Colorado was 1 of 18 on the power play while losing all four regular-season games to Dallas before the pandemic-forced shutdown, but three of the four goals in the restart involved the man advantage.
