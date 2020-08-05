Garland, Hall each score in 3rd as Coyotes beat Preds 4-1

Garland put the Coyotes ahead to stay with his wrister from the slot at 7:08 of the third for the first playoff goal of his career. Hall padded the lead with 4:22 left with his first goal of the series on a snap shot from the left circle. The Coyotes had been 1-of-9 on the man advantage through the first two games.

Nashville coach John Hynes called the Duchene offside the kind of detail the Predators can't have. Now they're a game away from the season being over.

"We're also 60 minutes from getting it to Game 5," Hynes said.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves for the victory in his third start in four games and second in as many days. Arizona coach Rick Tocchet called it a terrific performance.

"Kuemps has been like that for two years," Tocchet said. "Nothing fazes him. throughout the years I played, you always have those goalies everyone wants to play for because he's such a great guy, never blames his teammates. Those are the guys you want to block shots for and play for. Kuemps is that type of guy."

Viktor Arvidsson scored Nashville's lone goal.

The Coyotes stuck with Kuemper in net with Antti Raanta out. Raanta apparently was hurt during warmups Tuesday and left the Coyotes bench during the second period.