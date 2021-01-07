Garza scores 24 to help No. 5 Iowa coast past Maryland 89-67

COLLEGE PARK. Md. — Luka Garza scored 17 of his 24 points in the decisive first half, and No. 5 Iowa roared back from an early deficit by keeping Maryland scoreless for nearly eight minutes in an 89-67 victory Thursday night.
The Hawkeyes (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) trailed 19-9 before rattling off 20 straight points to take control. Maryland went 0 for 11 with five turnovers in a span of 8:47 until Donta Scott hit a 3-pointer to end the dry spell.
The 6-foot-11 Garza then scored eight points — including a pair of three-point plays — during a 15-4 spurt that made it 44-26 at halftime.
Garza made nine of his 14 field goal attempts, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. He went 4 for 4 at the foul line, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists.
Jordan Bohannon chipped in with 18 points for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp scored six to get within 11 points of 1,000 for his career.
Aaron Wiggins scored 17 for Maryland (6-6, 1-5), and Scott added 13.
The Terrapins had hopes of pulling off an upset after taking early leads of 6-0 and 17-7, but the lengthy shooting drought doomed them to their third straight loss and sixth in eight games.
Maryland opened the second half with an 8-2 run to get within 12 before a layup by Wieskamp and a 3-pointer by Garza sparked a 10-2 spree that made it 58-36 with 14:22 remaining.
Garza fulfilled his stature as the leading scorer in the nation (27.5 points per game) with another consistent effort in the lane and beyond the arc. He has scored at least 20 points in 19 successive Big Ten games, the longest such streak in more than three decades.
(8) WISCONSIN 80, INDIANA 73 (2 OT): At Madison, D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Tyler Wahl made consecutive 3-pointers in the second overtime to spark No. 8 Wisconsin to a victory over Indiana.
Wahl finished with a career-high 12 points as Wisconsin (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) won for the seventh time in its last eight games. Nate Reuvers added 14 points and Micah Potter had 10.
The Badgers have won 18 consecutive games at the Kohl Center against the Hoosiers.
COLORADO 79, (17) OREGON 72: At Boulder, McKinley Wright IV recovered from a scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado held off Oregon.
Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12), who improved to 10-0 against the Ducks (8-2, 3-1) all-time in Boulder.
Wright was fouled driving to the basket late in the first half, slid out of bounds and banged his neck on a courtside chair. He pounded the floor in pain before joining the team on the bench and returning to the floor. Struggling before the fall, Wright caught fire after it — scoring all of his points.
Women's Top 25
(12) MARYLAND 93, (23) MICHIGAN STATE 87: At East Lansing, Ashley Owusu and Chloe Bibby each scored 20 points, Katie Benzan added 19 points and Maryland beat No. 23 Michigan State.
Maryland led by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter before Michigan State cut it to 83-81 with 1:46 left after a 9-0 run. Bibby answered with a three-point play, and Owusu, Benzan and Bibby combined to make 7 of 8 free throws in the final 48 seconds to seal it.
Owusu, who also had 10 rebounds and six assists, made 10 of 12 free throws as the Terrapins hit 33 of 38 (86.8%) compared to Michigan State’s 9-of-14 performance. Bibby made all nine of her attempts and Benzan was perfect on six.
TENNESSEE 88, (13) ARKANSAS 73: At Knoxville, Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 26 points apiece and Tennessee raced past Arkansas.
Davis had 10 points in the second quarter to help the Lady Vols open a 42-35 lead and Burrell had 10 in the third when they stretched the lead to 70-55.
Jordan Horston and Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 11 points apiece for Tennessee (7-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference), which had paused activities on Dec. 29 because of COVID issues and missed ranked opponents Texas A&M and Kentucky.
(14) MISSISSIPPI STATE 68, FLORIDA 54: At Gainesville, Jessika Carter scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for her 16th career double-double and Mississippi State turned back Florida.
The Bulldogs took the lead for good when six different players scored, three of them hitting 3-pointers, in a 15-2 run in the first quarter. But the Gators hung around by getting to the foul line while the Bulldogs only shot 44% (23 of 63) from the field, hitting 5 of 18 behind the arc.
Rickea Jackson added 14 points for Mississippi State (7-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won eight straight in the series. Carter was 11-of-18 shooting while her teammates combined to go 17 of 45 (38%).
(15) MICHIGAN 64, NEBRASKA 62: At Ann Arbor, Naz Hillmon matched her career best with 35 points, Akienreh Johnson added two clutch free throws and Michigan held off upset-minded Nebraska.
Hillmon scored 18 points by halftime in something of a one-on-one duel with Nebraska's top scorer, Sam Haiby, who scored 19 and had the Huskers ahead 35-34 at the break.
But Hillmon scored nine in the third quarter, 17 after halftime and pulled down a career-best 22 rebounds as Michigan turned the one-point gap into a nine-point lead going into the final period.
(16) OHIO STATE 78, ILLINOIS 55: At Champaign, Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Aaliyah Patty added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Ohio State won its first road game of the season with a victory over Illinois.
Sheldon made a career-high four 3-pointers, and the Buckeyes (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) had a season-high 10 3-pointers on 25 attempts. Gabby Hutcherson scored 12 points.
Ohio State never trailed in the game, led by 15 at the half and pulled away in the third quarter with a 22-2 run that made it 60-32.
(19) INDIANA 85, PENN STATE 64: At University Park, Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points, Ali Patberg added 24, and Grace Berger recorded her second triple-double of the season to help Indiana beat Penn State.
Indiana had its lead trimmed to 64-58 early in the fourth quarter before going on an 11-0 run — with seven points by Berger — to go ahead by double-figures for good. Penn State went scoreless for four-plus minutes during the run, and made only five field goals in the fourth quarter.
Berger had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to become the first Division I player with multiple triple-doubles this season — moving ahead of five others. She had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.