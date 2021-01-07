Garza scores 24 to help No. 5 Iowa coast past Maryland 89-67

COLLEGE PARK. Md. — Luka Garza scored 17 of his 24 points in the decisive first half, and No. 5 Iowa roared back from an early deficit by keeping Maryland scoreless for nearly eight minutes in an 89-67 victory Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) trailed 19-9 before rattling off 20 straight points to take control. Maryland went 0 for 11 with five turnovers in a span of 8:47 until Donta Scott hit a 3-pointer to end the dry spell.

The 6-foot-11 Garza then scored eight points — including a pair of three-point plays — during a 15-4 spurt that made it 44-26 at halftime.

Garza made nine of his 14 field goal attempts, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. He went 4 for 4 at the foul line, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists.

Jordan Bohannon chipped in with 18 points for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp scored six to get within 11 points of 1,000 for his career.

Aaron Wiggins scored 17 for Maryland (6-6, 1-5), and Scott added 13.

The Terrapins had hopes of pulling off an upset after taking early leads of 6-0 and 17-7, but the lengthy shooting drought doomed them to their third straight loss and sixth in eight games.