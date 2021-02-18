Garza, Wieskamp help No. 11 Iowa beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62

MADISON, Wis. — Luka Garza scored 30 points, Joe Wieskamp had 17 and No. 11 Iowa pulled away to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62 on Thursday night.
Garza raised his nation-leading average to 24.7 points, making 11 of 19 shots, including 4 of 6 from three-point range, and grabbing eight rebounds. Freshman Keegan Murray had 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (16-6, 10-5 Big Ten).
Micah Potter had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (15-8, 9-7), Brad Davison added 15 points and D'Mitrik Trice 11. The Badgers lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
Down 16 early in the second half, Wisconsin pulled to 49-46 on Brad Davison's 3-pointer with 9:17 remaining. Iowa hit seven consecutive shots to regain control, extending the lead to 68-54 when Garza worked underneath for a layup.
Wisconsin hit just 4 of its first 30 shots, including an astonishing 1 of 18 inside the arc, as Iowa opened a 25-13 lead on Weiskamp's 3-pointer with 7:18 left in the half.
Women's Top 25
The Lady Vols (13-5, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) came back from a double-digit deficit at halftime to beat the Gamecocks (17-3, 12-1).
Rae Burrell scored 19 points for the Lady Vols and Jordan Horston had 11.(4) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 66, WAKE FOREST 47: At Winston, Jakia Brown-Turner scored 21 points and No. 4 North Carolina State blew past Wake Forest for a win.
Kayla Jones had 16 points and Elissa Cunane provided 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (14-2, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 45.5% from the field despite making only three of 12 shots in the fourth quarter.
Ivana Raca had 18 points for Wake Forest (11-9, 8-8), which had a three-game winning streak snapped and failed to record a signature victory to enhance its NCAA Tournament resume.
(14) INDIANA 70, (11) MICHIGAN 65: At Bloomington, Ali Patberg scored 21 points, including the only field goal by either team in the last 3 1/2 minutes, and No. 14 Indiana made a couple key defensive plays in the final minute to defeat No. 11 Michigan.
Mackenzie Holmes had a key steal under the Michigan basket and a defensive rebound, plays that led to the closing free throws that allowed the Hoosiers to seal the game.
And on Michigan's last possession, taking the ball out of bounds under the basket with 9.3 seconds left, one of the Hoosiers got her hand on the ball and deflected it deep into the back court so time ran out.
(15) OHIO STATE 100, PURDUE 85: At Columbus, Dorka Juhasz had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jacy Sheldon added 19 points with seven assists and No. 15 Ohio State beat Purdue.
Ohio State scored 23-plus points in every quarter to reach the century mark for the third time this season — first in conference play. The Buckeyes took control during a 26-13 second quarter that included an 18-0 run, and cruised in the fourth by making 10 straight field goals to build a 99-74 lead with 3:40 left.
Braxtin Miller scored 15 points and Aaliyah Patty added 12 for Ohio State (13-3, 9-3 Big Ten), which is 10-0 at home. Freshman Kateri Poole made her first start in place of Madison Greene, 13.4 points per game, who did not play. Poole was the only Buckeye starter not in double figures, but she finished with nine points, seven assists and just one turnover.