Gen. Grant's birthday dinner

This menu is presented in French and was served while the Grants resided in the White House, although the precise year is unknown. It is representative of the dishes served at official state dinners.
Clams
Accompanied by: Haut Sauterne
POTAGES
Consommé Imperatrice
Bisque de Crabes
Accompanied by: Amontillado
VARIES HORS D'OEUVRE VARIES
Bouchées á la Régence
POISSON
Fruités de rivière Hollandaise vert pré
Pommes de terre á la Parisienne
Concombres
Accompanied by: Johannisberger
RELEVÉ
Filet de Boeuf á la Bernardi
Accompanied by: Ernest Jeroy
ENTREES
Ailes de Poulets á la Périgord
Petits Pois au Beurre
Caisses de ris de Veau á l'Italienne
Haricots verts
Asperges, sauce Crême
Sorbet Fantaisie
RÔTI
Squabs
Salade de Laitue
Accompanied by: Nuits
ENTREMETS SUCRES
Croute aux Mille Fruits
Cornets á la Chantilly
Gelée á la Prunelle
PIECES MONTEES
Glace Varietees
Fruits
Petits Fours
Café
— Source: The Whitehouse Cookbook (1887), by Mrs. F.L. Gillette
