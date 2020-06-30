Gen. Grant's birthday dinner
Gen. Grant's birthday dinner

This menu is presented in French and was served while the Grants resided in the White House, although the precise year is unknown. It is representative of the dishes served at official state dinners.

Clams

Accompanied by: Haut Sauterne

POTAGES

Consommé Imperatrice

Bisque de Crabes

Accompanied by: Amontillado

VARIES HORS D'OEUVRE VARIES

Bouchées á la Régence

POISSON

Fruités de rivière Hollandaise vert pré

Pommes de terre á la Parisienne

Concombres

Accompanied by: Johannisberger

RELEVÉ

Filet de Boeuf á la Bernardi

Accompanied by: Ernest Jeroy

ENTREES

Ailes de Poulets á la Périgord

Petits Pois au Beurre

Caisses de ris de Veau á l'Italienne

Haricots verts

Asperges, sauce Crême

Sorbet Fantaisie

RÔTI

Squabs

Salade de Laitue

Accompanied by: Nuits

ENTREMETS SUCRES

Croute aux Mille Fruits

Cornets á la Chantilly

Gelée á la Prunelle

PIECES MONTEES

Glace Varietees

Fruits

Petits Fours

Café

— Source: The Whitehouse Cookbook (1887), by Mrs. F.L. Gillette

