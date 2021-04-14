George F. Will: Technology fears, then and now

"What had been a metaphysical concept grew stronger as it was bolted together with iron, copper, and steel. To be able to travel fluidly from one state to another weakened the notion that a state boundary was inviolate, and quietly validated a more federal sense of America."

Railroads and telegraphs facilitated the North's preparations for, and conduct of, industrialized warfare. Widmer notes that in March 1861, just before the war began, it took Lincoln's inaugural address seven days and 17 hours to reach the Pacific Coast by Pony Express. Four years later, with the war all but won, his March 4 second inaugural address was read that day in California.

In 1858, when the first transatlantic cable connected New York with London, the New York Times worried that the telegraph might make the velocity of news "too fast for the truth." Sound familiar?