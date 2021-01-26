George F. Will: The sincerest form of flattery

Kathleen Parker is off this week.

Immigration, a wit has said, is the sincerest form of flattery. This dispirited nation needs some of that, so President Joe Biden has wisely made immigration reform his initial legislative proposal.

The nation also needs a healthy opposition party, and the impending immigration debate will give the Republican Party an early opportunity to rehabilitate its reputation by adopting policies unlike those of Biden's predecessor, who propelled his ascent to the presidency by stoking anxieties about immigration. Congressional Republicans will have to choose between aligning with the animosity of constituents who misunderstand how this nation has prospered by assimilating 100 million immigrants, or with the generosity of the United States' majority.

David J. Bier and Alex Nowrasteh of the Cato Institute report that, for the first time in Gallup's 55 years of polling on the subject, "more Americans support increasing immigration than decreasing it." Support for decreasing it has plummeted from 50% in 2009 to 28% today. Last year, 77% called immigration "a good thing," and a similar majority today favor a path to citizenship for "dreamers," those who were under 16 when brought here before 2007 by parents who were not lawful residents.