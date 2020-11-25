George F. Will: Where the GOP and the Framers disagree

Members of Congress, Somin and Levinson argue, have always been thought to represent the interests of many persons -- in 1790, at most 70% of white men, and few others, could vote -- "to whom they were not directly accountable at the ballot box." Today, most states deny the vote to children under age 18, and some felons, yet these groups are counted in congressional apportionment.

The 14th Amendment, which stipulates the enumeration of "the whole number of persons," elsewhere uses the term "citizens." So, by "persons" the amendment's authors denoted a broader category. The Supreme Court has held that in this amendment "persons" refers to the "total population," including immigrants, "whatever" their "status under the immigration laws."

The court has repeatedly held that the "person[s]" the Fifth Amendment's Due Process Clause protects ("No person" shall be "deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law") includes aliens in the U.S. population. And unlike foreign diplomats or tourists, the United States is the usual residence of unauthorized immigrants.