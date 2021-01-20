Georgia Tech routs No. 20 Clemson

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech returned from a 17-day layoff with one of its most impressive showings of the season, routing No. 20 Clemson 83-65 as three players scored more than 20 points Wednesday night.

Michael Devoe led the way with 22 points, while Moses Wright and Jordan Usher chipped in with 21 apiece.

The Yellow Jackets (7-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a nine-point halftime lead and pulled away after the break to hand the Tigers their second straight blowout loss.

Coach Josh Pastner was worried that his team might be rusty after having four straight games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

Not to worry. The Yellow Jackets picked up where they left off to stretch their winning streak to five in a row, further bolstering their hopes of finally reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

Clemson, on the other hand, has looked like a different team since going 11 days without a game because of the pandemic.

The Tigers (9-3, 3-3) returned from their unscheduled break last Saturday and were embarrassed at home by Virginia, 85-50.

Now, a second straight game that got out of hand.