Giants get 6 shutout innings from Webb to beat Reds
MLB

Giants get 6 shutout innings from Webb to beat Reds

  • Updated
Giants Reds Baseball

San Francisco's Logan Webb throws during the first inning of a baseball game against Cincinnati in Cincinnati on Monday.

 AP

CINCINNATI — Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings and the San Francisco Giants backed him with three home runs, beating the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Monday night.

Wilmer Flores, Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón connected for the NL West-leading Giants.

Webb (3-3) gave up six hits, struck out four and walked a batter. The Reds left the bases loaded in the second inning, but Webb didn't allow a runner past second for the rest of his outing and induced a pair of double-play balls.

The Reds didn't help themselves defensively.

The Giants loaded the bases in the first inning against Sonny Gray (0-3) and pushed a run across when second basemen Jonathan India misplayed a potential inning-ending double-play ball.

In the Giants fourth, shortstop Eugenio Suárez misplayed a grounder that allowed Brandon Crawford to reach. Flores followed with his third home run of the season, a shot into the first row of the right-field stands.

Yastrzemski hit a 430-foot homer to right-center field with two outs in the fifth, and Dubón pushed it to 5-0 with a two-out solo shot in the sixth.

Jesse Winker had a run-scoring single for the Reds in the seventh. Nick Castellanos and Suárez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth.

Gray went five innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs with three strikeouts.

