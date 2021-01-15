Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 lead Thunder past Bulls in OT

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 33 points to help Oklahoma City beat Chicago and former Thunder coach Billy Donovan in overtime.
Oklahoma City rallied from 22 points down in the second half. Zach LaVine, who led the Bulls with 35 points, could have won it in overtime but he missed a deep, off-balance 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Lu Dort scored 21 for the Thunder, who claimed their first home win in six tries this season.
Coby White had 22 points for the Bulls, who lost their fourth straight.
The Bulls led 78-56 early in the second half, but the Thunder responded with a 13-0 run to get back into the game. Dort scored 13 points in a span of 2:33 to help trim the deficit, and Oklahoma City got as close as two points in the period. Chicago took a 95-87 lead into the fourth quarter.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in the fourth to help force overtime. LaVine missed a contested 3 in the closing seconds that could have won it for Chicago.
Lavine's 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds to play in overtime cut the Thunder lead to 126-125. Oklahoma City's George Hill was fouled with 5.2 seconds left. He missed the first free throw and made the second to set up LaVine's final attempt.
CAVALIERS 105, KNICKS 103: At Cleveland, Andre Drummond tied his career high with 33 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, and Cedi Osman scored 25 points in leading Cleveland to a win over New York.
Drummond posted the Cavaliers’ first 30-20 game since Carlos Boozer had 32 points and 20 rebounds against Seattle on Jan. 20, 2004. He also had three assists, two blocks and two steals as Cleveland snapped a three-game losing streak.
Julius Randle had 28 points and six assists, rookie Immanuel Quigley scored a season-high 23 points and R.J. Barrett had 20 points for New York, which lost its fifth straight. The Knicks used a 16-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to go in front 84-80.
CELTICS 124, MAGIC 97: At Boston, Jaylen Brown had 21 points and eight assists, Semi Ojeleye added 18 points and Boston rolled to a win over Orlando in their return to action following a virus-related week-long hiatus.
Jeff Teague finished with 17 points and rookie Payton Pritchard had 16 points to help Boston post its fifth straight victory.
Boston returned to action after having three games postponed due to some players testing positive for the coronavirus and others being ruled out because contact tracing showed that they could have been exposed to it.
But the Celtics didn’t seem to be affected by the layoff, sharing the ball and turning stops into opportunities to run the floor against an Orlando team that struggled to find a rhythm at both ends of the floor.
BUCKS 112, MAVERICKS 109: At Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo overcame poor free-throw shooting to score 31 points, Khris Middleton hit two late 3-pointers and Milwaukee held off Dallas.
The Bucks improved to 9-4, winning their fourth straight and snapping the Mavericks’ winning streak at four.
Both teams wasted plenty of opportunities from the foul line. The Bucks were 12 of 25 on free throws, with Antetokounmpo going 1 of 10 and missing all seven of his fourth-quarter attempts. Dallas was 6 of 13.
Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks.
Luka Doncic had 28 points and 13 assists for Dallas, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points.