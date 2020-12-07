Gilyard's late 3 seals No. 19 Richmond's win over Wofford

RICHMOND, Va. — The Spiders, playing for the first time this season as a ranked team, scored the game's first 11 points Monday but needed Gilyard's 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left to beat Wofford 77-72.

"I think we let our foot off the gas," Gilyard said. "Early on, we could have pushed the lead a little better. ... We've never been somebody that guys are aiming to play, looking forward to playing. We're going to have a target on our backs. We have to be better."

Gilyard led the Spiders (3-0) with 18 points and Grant Golden had 15. Richmond led almost throughout in a game that was arranged only two days earlier, but the Terriers (2-1) shot 55% after halftime and took their first lead with 4:32 remaining.

Storm Murphy led Wofford with 21 points and Messiah Jones had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Wofford missed its first 13 field-goal attempts and trailed 16-3 after eight minutes, but the Terriers trailed just 37-30 at halftime.

Richmond hadn't played since it beat then-No. 10 Kentucky on Nov. 29. The Spiders had to cancel two games last week after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, and they announced the matchup with the Terriers on Saturday. Wofford also had two games canceled in the first week of December and was playing its first game since Nov. 28.