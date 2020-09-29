Giolito dazzles, Abreu slugs White Sox past A's in opener

OAKLAND, California — Lucas Giolito released a brief yell of delight and marched quickly back to the dugout, his work day going just brilliantly for Chicago.

Giolito simply dazzled in his postseason debut, stymieing Oakland through six perfect innings and sending the White Sox to a 4-1 victory in the opener of their best-of-three wild-card series Tuesday.

"Unreal. Unreal to watch. Unreal to be behind him," shortstop Tim Anderson said. "He put the work in. When you set yourself apart to put the work in and want to be a superstar, you want to be that dominant. The work is showing. Happy for him and hopefully he can keep it up and continue to grow as a player and as a person. He's our guy. I expect nothing but that from him."

It also brought back memories of Giolito's no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25.

"It was a different feel though because throwing a perfect game, no-hitter is a great personal accomplishment, but we're in the playoffs, the goal is to win the game," Giolito said. "For me it was all about I'm going to give the team the best possible chance to come out on top after nine innings."