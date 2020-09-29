Giolito dazzles, Abreu slugs White Sox past A's in opener

OAKLAND, California — Lucas Giolito released a brief yell of delight and marched quickly back to the dugout, his work day going just brilliantly for Chicago.
Giolito simply dazzled in his postseason debut, stymieing Oakland through six perfect innings and sending the White Sox to a 4-1 victory in the opener of their best-of-three wild-card series Tuesday.
"Unreal. Unreal to watch. Unreal to be behind him," shortstop Tim Anderson said. "He put the work in. When you set yourself apart to put the work in and want to be a superstar, you want to be that dominant. The work is showing. Happy for him and hopefully he can keep it up and continue to grow as a player and as a person. He's our guy. I expect nothing but that from him."
It also brought back memories of Giolito's no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25.
"It was a different feel though because throwing a perfect game, no-hitter is a great personal accomplishment, but we're in the playoffs, the goal is to win the game," Giolito said. "For me it was all about I'm going to give the team the best possible chance to come out on top after nine innings."
On Tuesday, he didn't allow a baserunner to the AL West champions until Tommy La Stella's single up the middle to start the seventh. Giolito gave up one run on two hits over seven innings, struck out eight and walked one before giving way to Evan Marshall after a stellar 100-pitch outing.
"Pretty cool," manager Rick Renteria said. "It was neat to see."
Giolito got plenty of support: José Abreu hit a two-run homer and Adam Engel also connected for Chicago. Yasmani Grandal homered in the eighth.
Alex Colome, Chicago's third reliever, worked the ninth for a save to close out the 2-hour, 53-minute game.
Before the single by La Stella, Jake Lamb's line drive to center in the fifth was the hardest-hit ball against Giolito by the powerful A's, whose offense struggled down the stretch.
Now, Oakland must win Game 2 on Wednesday at home to avoid another early playoff exit.
The A's are in the postseason for a third straight year. They lost in the AL wild card game each of the past two seasons after 97 wins both times.
Oakland advanced just once during 11 previous playoff trips since 2000, reaching the 2006 AL Championship Series before being swept by Detroit.
"We have no choice tomorrow. That's the way we've been here for a while now. We wanted a series. We lost the first game of it. Now it's time for us to respond tomorrow," manager Bob Melvin said. "We're going to have to do more offensively. We can't score one run and think that we're going to win tomorrow and put that much pressure on the starter."
ASTROS 4, TWINS 1: At Minneapolis, tarnished by scandal at the start of the year and below average during this pandemic-abbreviated season, Houston showed up for the playoffs with their usual confidence and poise.
Just like that, they've got the edge on Minnesota in an elimination game.
Jose Altuve drew a walk to force in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning after a two-out error by shortstop Jorge Polanco, and the Astros beat the Twins to open their AL playoff series and stretch Minnesota's all-time postseason record to 17 straight losses.
“These guys know how to battle. They know what it’s like," said manager Dusty Baker, after the Astros became the first team in major league history to win a game after reaching the postseason with a losing record. “They know how to win, and they take pride in what they do.”
RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 1: At Saint Petersberg, Florida, Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and top-seeded Tampa Bay opened the playoffs with a victory over Toronto.
Manuel Margot hit a two-run homer and Randy Arozarena tripled and scored on a wild pitch to give Snell and a dominant Rays bullpen all the offensive support needed to begin the best-of-three wild-card matchup.
The AL East champion Rays will try to advance Wednesday in Game 2 at Tropicana Field.
