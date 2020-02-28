Girard's late goal lifts Avalanche over Hurricanes 3-2

After taking possession of the loose puck, Jost skated in on a 2-on-1 break and fired a shot high into the net behind Forsberg. Jost scored again in the second period when the Hurricanes struggled to clear the puck out of their own zone.

Defenseman Cale Makar corralled the puck inside the blue line and passed to Jost in front of the net, where he redirected the puck between Forsberg's legs and into the goal. Makar, who entered the game ranked second among NHL first-year players in points, holds franchise rookie defenseman records with 46 points, 12 goals and 34 assists.

After Francouz frustrated the Hurricanes for more than two periods, Teravainen finally broke through 5:54 into the third on a bad bounce off one of Francouz's own players. Teravainen shot from a bad-angle, but the puck deflected off defenseman Ian Cole's stick and into the net as he jostled for position with Svechnikov 5:54 into the third.

Teravainen struck again shortly afterward, tying the score at 2-all. A pass from Jaccob Slavin sent Teravainen in on a breakaway, and he shot the puck between Francouz's legs and into the net.

Francouz continued his recent stellar play in goal. Francouz had stopped 94.1% of the shots he faced over the previous four games with a 1.46 goals-against average, and he made it a difficult night for the Hurricanes' shooters.