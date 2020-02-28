Girard's late goal lifts Avalanche over Hurricanes 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. — Samuel Girard scored a tie-breaking goal with 2:37 left in the third period and Tyson Jost scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.
Girard took a cross-ice pass from Gabriel Landeskog and lifted a shot high into the net to break a 2-2 tie. The Avalanche won after allowing Carolina to rally from a 2-0 deficit.
Pavel Francouz stopped 45 shots and won his fifth consecutive start.
Jost broke a 36-game scoring drought with his sixth and seventh goals of the season as Colorado won its seventh consecutive road game, matching the longest road winning streak in franchise history.
Carolina got two goals from Teuvo Teravainen in the third period to tie the score, but fell for the second straight game to a top team from the Western Conference. The Hurricanes, who are in a tight competition for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, lost 4-1 at home to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.
Goalie Anton Forsberg, who was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League after Petr Mrazek and James Reimer were injured Saturday in Toronto, made 29 saves for the Hurricanes.
Jost, a fourth-line winger who was the No. 10 pick overall in the 2016 NHL draft by the Avalanche, capitalized on an opportunity in the first period that arose when Carolina defenseman Jake Gardiner stumbled and lost the puck at the Hurricanes' blue line.
After taking possession of the loose puck, Jost skated in on a 2-on-1 break and fired a shot high into the net behind Forsberg. Jost scored again in the second period when the Hurricanes struggled to clear the puck out of their own zone.
Defenseman Cale Makar corralled the puck inside the blue line and passed to Jost in front of the net, where he redirected the puck between Forsberg's legs and into the goal. Makar, who entered the game ranked second among NHL first-year players in points, holds franchise rookie defenseman records with 46 points, 12 goals and 34 assists.
After Francouz frustrated the Hurricanes for more than two periods, Teravainen finally broke through 5:54 into the third on a bad bounce off one of Francouz's own players. Teravainen shot from a bad-angle, but the puck deflected off defenseman Ian Cole's stick and into the net as he jostled for position with Svechnikov 5:54 into the third.
Teravainen struck again shortly afterward, tying the score at 2-all. A pass from Jaccob Slavin sent Teravainen in on a breakaway, and he shot the puck between Francouz's legs and into the net.
Francouz continued his recent stellar play in goal. Francouz had stopped 94.1% of the shots he faced over the previous four games with a 1.46 goals-against average, and he made it a difficult night for the Hurricanes' shooters.
Francouz's best stop came in the first period when he used his glove to deny Nino Niederreiter after a cross-ice pass. Francouz also benefited from some fortunate breaks as Jordan Martinook and Andrei Svechnikov had shots go off the post in the first period, and Sebastian Aho rattled another shot off the post during a third-period power play.
FLYERS 5, RANGERS 2: At Philadelphia, Claude Giroux scored twice and Carter Hart stopped 26 shots to lead Philadelphia to their fifth straight win, over New York.
The Flyers have been sensational of late as they surge up the Eastern Conference standings. They are an impressive 23-5-4 at home and Hart has been about flawless at the Wells Fargo Center. He improved to 18-2-2 at home this season; 14-1 over his last 15 starts, and was dominant against the Rangers after he allowed a quirky goal early in the game.
The Flyers were revitalized by first-year coach Alain Vigneault, who coached the Rangers for five seasons and led them to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, and suddenly seem like a team ready to make some noise in the playoffs. The Flyers missed the postseason last season and haven't been to the second round since 2012. Hart gives them a chance every night and the Flyers get production from every line.
WILD 5, BLUE JACKETS 0: At Columbus, Alex Stalock stopped 24 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and Minnesota beat Columbus for the second time this week.
Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist to help the Wild win their third straight and improve to 12-5-1 in their past 18. They moved within a point of a wild-card slot in the crowded Western Division.
Twenty-four hours after a 7-1 rout of Detroit in the first leg of the back-to-back, the Wild also got goals from Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman. Stalock had his ninth career shutout.