Girls Basketball | Christopher favored to win BDC West girls' race

CHRISTOPHER — Sophomore sensation Amiah Hargrove is the most obvious reason for favoring the Christopher Bearcats to win the West division of the Black Diamond Conference basketball race this season.

After all, Hargrove, a 6-foot-2 shooting forward, did average 23 points and 11 rebounds a game as a freshman and helped to lead the Cats to a 10-1 overall record, which included a league championship earlier this calendar year.

For her efforts, Hargrove was named MVP of the conference, All-South and All-State. Top-notch Division I schools nationwide are already making their push to sign her to a letter of intent.

Christopher head coach Seiger Shurtz said Hargrove's athletic skill allows the Cats to apply defensive pressure, which helps get transition baskets on the offensive end. The Cats held opponents to 35 points per game last season.

Shurtz said Hargrove can score both inside the paint and from the perimeter and should only get better with experience.

Vienna head coach Rick Metcalf, who has coached basketball for 30 years, described Hargrove as "the real deal" and said she is a special talent.

"Amiah needs to go someplace to work on her craft, and I'm not just saying that so that we wouldn't have to play her twice a year. The only player I can think of who compares with her was Kassie Drew from Anna-Jonesboro (Class of 2003), who was a four-time All-Stater and went on to play at the University of Missouri. Amiah's athleticism is only part of why she is so good. She also has an awesome attitude and is a totally unselfish player."

Hargrove is one of four returning starters for Christopher. Others include juniors Tori Crain, Jessica Gordon and McKensie Jackson. A fifth starter from last season's team - Makayla Dejean - did not come out for the team this season.

"It does hurt to lose Makayla, but we have almost our entire roster back this season," Shurtz said. "I think we should have a pretty good chance to repeat a lot of what we accomplished last season."

There is only one senior Bearcat on the squad in Victoria Bishop. Besides Crain, Gordon and Jackson, there are three addition juniors in Daniell Wilcox, Emily VanHoorebeke and Salena Key. Two sophomores added to Hargrove are Reagan Gilbert and Kandice Green. Freshmen on the team include Valerie Gunter and Emma Wampler.

Shurtz, now in his seventh season at the helm, said he has attempted to beef up the schedule this season by joining the Benton Rangerette Christmas Classic and the Benton Shootout, as well as the Breese Central Shootout.

Christopher opened the season earlier this week at the Du Quoin Tipoff Classic. The Bearcats have also added games with Herrin and Marissa-Coulterville.

GOREVILLE BLACKCATS

The Blackcats, led by first-year head coach Pete Gordon, put together a 9-8 record during the shortened 2020-21 hoops season. Gordon replaces Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Mike Helton.

"We have a good mixture of experienced players and youth on the team this year," Gordon said. "We will have our two seniors - Jasilyn Westerfield (6-foot All-Conference center) and Abby King (5-foot-4 shooting guard) - leading our team. Also returning as a starter is junior Maci Tosh (5-foot-8 shooting guard)."

Gordon said others pushing for a starter's role include sophomores Abby Compton (6-foot) and Kyndall Webb (5-foot-9 forward), as well as junior Kait Dunning (5-foot-7 guard). Junior Maddison Hefley (5-foot-7 forward) and freshman point guard Bree Suits (5-foot-4) will also get plenty of minutes.

Other varsity players fighting for playing time are: junior Sierra James, sophomore Arianna Elms, sophomore Jaelie Westerfield, junior Calli Wolaver, and freshmen Chasey Pass and Taylor Hill.

"In January, we hope to get Jayden Tripp (5-foot-9 sophomore) back from a broken arm she suffered a few weeks ago," Gordon said. "We will be a deep team and have a really good mixture of inside play, as well as perimeter play - very well balanced. Each night our leading scorer could be someone different."

Gordon said staying healthy is the key.

"It's always so important in terms of having success," he said. "I am enjoying this group of young ladies. They are hard working, enthusiastic and very coachable We will try to play fast and push the tempo as much as possible. Learning to play without fouling and executing will allow us to achieve our goals."

Gordon said the Christopher Bearcats should be the favorite.

"They are carrying the target of returning champion," he said. "Vienna certainly will be right there as a top team on our side. I feel we certainly have the potential to be competitive, but we have some hills to ascend if that is going to be a reality."

VIENNA EAGLES

The Eagles handed Christopher its only loss last season, but according to Metcalf, a wealth of talent graduated this past spring in All-State performers Emma Rush and Addison Dent. Both are now playing college basketball.

Returning to the fold as starters this season are a pair of seniors - Natalie Webb and Haley Oliver. There is only one junior on the squad in Macie Whitting. A couple of outstanding freshmen will likely start, as well, in Ayva Rush and Annabeth Webb.

Metcalf said the Bearcats and Goreville are the top teams in the league.

"We are young and inexperienced, but hopefully, we will be playing much better ball by Christmas," the veteran coach said. "For us to be successful, we're going to have to grow up real quick."

The Eagles finished 12-2 last season and split with Christopher.

SESSER-VALIER-WALTONVILLE RED DEVILS

The Red Devils of SVW struggled last season with an abbreviated record of 2-9 and would like to turn the tables on opponents this season.

Third-year head coach Johnny Hollis said three starters return to the team in senior forward Reagan Basso, senior guard Micah Reynolds and junior point guard Reesie Laur.

Reynolds scored 10.5 points per game last season and has over 600 career points. She was a second team All-Conference performer last season.

"We are a very young team with little depth," Hollis said. "We will have to fight for everything we get. We will have to limit our mistakes. That will be huge for us. We will also need our underclassmen to step in and play with poise and passion. Effort is the key."

Hollis sees the league race being a fight between three schools - Vienna, Christopher and Goreville.

"Those teams are all very athletic and well coached," he said.

JOHNSTON CITY INDIANS

The Indians are hoping to turn things around from a subpar 1-11 record last season (0-10 in the league) when competing on the east side of the BDC. This year, JC was switched to the west to make room for Flora in the east.

Lenny Clark, now in his 13th year as head coach, said he welcomes back three starters to the fold.

"Early Garland and Emma Moake are junior guards and Audri Linton is a senior forward," Clark said. "Also seeing a considerable amount of playing time will be Anna Clark (senior), Bailey Weber (junior), Carsyn Clark (sophomore), and Hope Newell (sophomore). And we have a couple of freshmen who could figure into the mix in Zoee Cullum and Kylie Dugger."

Clark said he expects balanced scoring from his squad.

"I think we have five or six girls that could lead us in scoring on any given night," he said. "And the same is true with rebounding. We have decent size and athleticism in our post positions. I am expecting good things this season. Scoring has been an issue in the past, but I believe it could be one of our strengths this year. I also like our depth and attitude right now. The kids are playing hard and competing every day in practice."

Clark picks Christopher and Vienna as the teams to beat in the race for the BDC West title.

TRICO PIONEERS

The Pioneers struggled earlier in this calendar year, posting a 2-12 overall record.

Fourth-year head coach Tony Berry said there are no returning starters from last year's team, and he has yet to finalize his starting core.

Expected to start or see considerable playing time are senior Haley Kranawetter, sophomore Taylor Cottom and senior Ryleigh Richelman, who all saw playing time last season.

Other seniors include: Emma McComb and Alyssa Bastien. The lone junior is Hailey McDonald. Additional sophomores are Mia Jimenez, Alexis Stroub, Autumn Kennedy and Katelyn Allen.

"With no returning starters, we will look to balance our scoring with those who saw action last year leading the way," Berry said. "With most of our team having limited varsity experience, I expect us to improve as the season progresses.

Not surprisingly, Berry chose Christopher as the team to beat in league play.

