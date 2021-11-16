Girls Basketball | Season Previews: Meridian has high hopes in SEC

One day, it was all gas, no brakes.

The next day, there was the call from another school.

“You’d make changes to your game plan and offense based on your opponent, and then you’d get the dreaded COVID-19 call,” said Meridian coach Janiece Blake. “Your opponent would be in quarantine and they would hope to reschedule.”

So Blake and the Bobcats learned to roll with the flow in the most unusual basketball season of anyone’s life. They did it better than most teams, winning 12 of 13 games and capturing the South Egyptian Conference title in a coronavirus-shortened 2021 season.

And now that all five starters are back, Meridian has higher hopes. Especially since if everything goes as planned – with the molecular gorilla still flexing its muscles, there are no guarantees – it will have a chance at a postseason this winter.

“That’s the best time of the year,” Blake said. “I tell my kids it’s great to be successful at the beginning, but it only matters at the end of the season. You can start slow but finish great. They want to fight for a trophy, so that will only add to our enthusiasm.”

Merely playing 13 games last winter was an achievement in itself. Until late January, there were no guarantees that there would be a basketball season. When the IHSA got the go-ahead from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office, most programs had about a week to piece together a schedule.

Right as the Bobcats were to start a quick preseason, Blake was diagnosed with COVID-19. She was able to return for the first game, but then they ran into a break in the schedule after a mid-February storm dropped nearly a foot of snow and gummed up the roads.

Through all of it, Meridian persevered. It beat teams with balanced scoring, tough defense and quickness. D’ajah Amerson (12 ppg), Corrin Wilson (11 ppg) and Kerra Criddle (10.6 ppg) all hit for double figures.

Amerson and Wilson combined for 10 rebounds per game, while Criddle was a first-rate pest on defense, bagging five steals per game.

Blake believes there was another factor working in the Bobcats’ favor.

“Sheer luck,” she laughed. “You know, we were on full remote learning a couple of times during the school year. The kids were just real anxious to play, so they put forth their best effort. They were able to channel it into decent basketball.”

That decent basketball continued even when Blake left for four games in March. The school was on spring break and she had planned a European vacation earlier in the winter, when it appeared that high-risk sports like basketball might not have a season.

“You’re usually done with basketball by March,” she said. “I’m just glad I have good assistant coaches.”

With the new season underway, Meridian should be even better. Not just from an experience standpoint, but because it will gain another good player in senior A’Coria Phillips, who was sidelined for most of last season.

Blake is ahead of the game in one important aspect. Because the Bobcats are mostly proven commodities, her preseason drills this November have been more about offensive and defensive philosophies instead of teaching basic fundamentals.

Meridian will get to test those out against some good competition. Its non-conference schedule includes trips to Marion, Harrisburg, Christopher and Fairfield for the Mules’ Christmas tournament.

Whether those games enable the Bobcats to make a run like the 2017-18 team did when they reached a Class 1A Super-Sectional remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure. Few teams will appreciate the chance to play in postseason more than this one.

“The potential is there,” Blake said. “We are itching to get back to some sort of a normal season.”

