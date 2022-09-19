Girls Golf | Mount Vernon wins first South Seven title

CARBONDALE — The Mount Vernon Lady Rams captured their first-ever South Seven Conference girls golf championship on Monday with a team score of 418 at Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale.

The Rams beat out Centralia (428) and Belleville Althoff (464). Neither Marion nor the host Terriers were able to field a full team. Cahokia does not have a golf team.

"This has been a long time coming," said Mount Vernon fourth-year head coach Kerry Hammond. "I'm so proud of the girls and how they persevered on such a hot day walking the course."

Hammonds said that for more than a decade, the Rams were unable to field a full team. Now, the program is on the upswing so to speak.

"This isn't the first time we've beaten Centralia this year, but Althoff had beaten us in the South Seven Preview tournament earlier this season, so beating them today was special."

Earning medalist honors for individual play was Centralia junior Chananya Domethong, a foreign exchange student from Thailand. This is her first year of high school golf. Domethong shot a round of 78 over 18 holes to easily outdistance Marion sophomore Grace Roper, who finished at 88.

"Grace struggled today with her short game, but sometimes that just happens," said Marion head coach Joanna Galloway. "She is a hard worker. I am confident that she will work it out as the season continues."

Senior Jacqueline Wilson of Mount Vernon and freshman Olivia Johnson of Centralia tied for third with a 98. Freshman Marina Green of Althoff followed in fifth with a 99.

Remaining scores include: Caroline Hall of Mount Vernon (103), Maggie Bradford of Mount Vernon (104), Cassy Hocking of Mount Vernon (113), Annaken Rogers of Carbondale (114), Brooke Kochel of Carbondale (115), Emmalee Kroeschen of Mount Vernon (115), Olivia Vosse of Althoff (117), Ava Jacquot of Althoff (120), Kaylee Bowdler of Centralia (123), Reagan Schmidt of Mount Vernon (127), Sophia Eggers of Althoff (128) and Josie Venturini of Centralia (129).

Carbondale Terriers head coach Naomi Grisham said she was pleased with her duo of Rogers and Kochel.

"Annaken started off kind of rough, but didn't play as badly as she thought. I am very proud of her effort today and am glad to have had her on my team all four seasons," Grisham said. "Brooke shot a 57 on the front nine, which is her best score so far this season, so I'm very happy for her with that. She has done very well for a first-year player."