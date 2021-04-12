Glasnow fans 14, Adames homers as Rays blank Rangers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings and Willy Adames homered in the seventh to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the sputtering Texas Rangers 1-0 on Monday night.

Glasnow (1-0) allowed two hits and got his first win of the season after pitching well but not being involved in decisions in two previous starts. He allowed Eli White's single up the middle off the glove of diving second baseman Brandon Lowe with one out in the fifth and Jose Trevino's leadoff single in the eighth.

Adames homered off Taylor Hearn (0-1) with two outs in the seventh, just the third hit yielded by Texas pitchers. Rangers starter Dane Dunning limited the Rays to a pair of doubles in the first two innings before being replaced by Hearn at the start of the fifth.

Glasnow improved to 6-0 over his last 11 regular season games, and the AL champions have gone 10-1 in the those games.

The 6-foot-8 right-hander allowed one hit in six innings on opening day, exiting a scoreless tie before the Rays went on to win 1-0 at Miami. He yielded one run and four hits over six innings at Boston on April 6, departing with a 3-1 lead the Rays were unable to hold before losing in extra innings.

Texas was shut out for the third time in four games.