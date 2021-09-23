Goldschmidt homers twice, Cards beat Brewers for 12th in row

MILWAUKEE — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 Thursday and extend their longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games.

On a day Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying with one run in the fifth, four in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth. The Cardinals moved five games ahead of Cincinnati and Philadelphia, who both played later Thursday, for the second NL wild card.

St. Louis began its winning streak by overcame a four-run deficit against Cincinnati to win on Sept. 11. The Cardinals are on their longest winning streak since April 11-24, 1982, and are two shy of the franchise record set in 1935.

Milwaukee has lost five in a row since clinching its fourth consecutive playoff berth on Sept. 18, including four defeats to the Cardinals.

Yadier Molina started the comeback with an RBI single in the fifth off Adrian Houser.

St. Louis loaded the bases with one outs in the seventh on two walks and a single against Jake Cousins, and Tommy Edman hit an RBI grounder off Brad Boxberger, whose throwing error on a pickoff attempt brought in another run. Goldschmidt tied the score with a two-run homer.

Nolan Arenada walked against Aaron Ashby (3-1) leading off the eighth and scored on Manny Piña's passed ball for a 6-5 lead. Molina added a sacrifice fly.

Goldsdmidt added his 29t homer in the ninth off Ashby.

T.J. McFarland (4-1) pitched a one-hit seventh, Luis García threw the eighth and Giovanny Gallegos struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 20 chances as four relievers combined for shutout relief.

Wainwright, who has won nine of his last 10 decisions, allowed five runs, four hits and two walks in four innings.

Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth.

Wainwright joined Hall of Famer Bob Gibson as the only St. Louis Cardinals' pitchers with 2,000 strikeouts, fanning Milwaukee's Luis Urías in the fourth inning.

The 40-year-old right-hander became the ninth active pitcher with 2,000. Gibson got his 2,000th strikeout when Pittsburgh's Roberto Clemente was called out on July 13, 1969. Gibson, who died last October, finished with 3,117.

MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 5: At Oakland, Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, and Seattle rallied against Oakland's bullpen for a victory and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics' wild-card hopes.

Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A's and moved within two games of the idle Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot with nine games remaining. Oakland lost its season-worst sixth straight game and fell four games back of New York.

Bassitt, a 32-year-old right-hander, was struck by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 17 and had surgery seven days later on three fractures.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, BRAVES 4: At Phoenix, Carson Kelly hit a tying three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning, Daulton Varsho followed with a go-ahead double and last-place Arizona beat NL East-leading Atlanta.

Seeking its fourth straight division title, Atlanta saw its lead cut to 2 1/2 games over Philadelphia, which played Pittsburgh later Thursday. The Braves had won four straight games.

Arizona, which began the day tied with Baltimore for the major leagues' worst record at 48-104, announced before the game that Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.

