Goldschmidt homers twice to lead Cardinals over Reds

CINCINNATI — Paul Goldschmidt gave St. Louis the lead with his second homer of the game as the Cardinals tightened up the NL wild-card race with a 5-4 win over Cincinnati in the opener of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
The Reds entered the day tied with San Diego for the second NL wild card, 2 1/2 games of St. Louis and Philadelphia. Goldschmidt is trying not to focus on the playoff chase.
"I doubt if many guys try make it bigger than it is," the first baseman said. "We'll try to do that throughout the rest of the season."
The Cardinals trailed 4-3 before Goldschmidt drove his third homer of the series into the last section of seats in deep right-center with Tommy Edman on first base.
The doubleheader was scheduled after Tuesday's game was postponed because of rain.
The Reds have lost four straight for the first time since dropping four in a row from July 16-19.
The Cardinals bashed three homers among their 12 hits off Wade Miley (11-5), both season highs for the left-hander. Miley gave up five runs with one walk and two strikeouts in four innings for his first loss in 16 starts since coming off the injured list on May 30.
"They came out swinging," Miley said. "I didn't execute my pitches. I didn't make adjustments. I'm not going looking for any answers. It was just a bad day. The last Goldschmidt at-bat, I'd like to have back."
Reliever Génesis Cabrera (3-5) pitched two scoreless innings for St. Louis. Giovanny Gallegos pitched the seventh for his fourth save and second in the Cardinals' last two games, both against Cincinnati.
The Reds scored three runs in the third inning, equaling the total from their previous three games combined. Miley drove in two with an opposite-field double to left.
Goldschmidt, the game's second batter, launched a changeup off the ribbon message board atop the center field batter's eye. He now has 24 homers this season. He hit a two-run shot in the first inning of Monday's 3-1 win.
"Wade's been having a great year," Goldschmidt said. "He's one of the best pitchers in the league. He's been doing it a long time, and he's had some games against us. Today, we found some holes. We were able to get runners on and drive them in. The margin of error is so small on both sides. Today, things went our way."
ROCKIES 9, RANGERS 5: At Arlington, Texas, Brendan Rodgers’ go-ahead two-run double was Colorado’s only hit in a five-run ninth inning as the Rockies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat Texas.
Rodgers, who homered in the fourth inning for Colorado’s first hit, doubled to the gap in left-center off Joe Barlow (0-2), the sixth of seven Texas relievers, following walks to pinch-hitter Elias Díaz and Connor Joe. The Rockies scored three more runs aided by four Rangers infield errors, three by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
MARINERS 1, ASTROS 0: At Seattle, 10 days ago, the Seattle Mariners pitching staff couldn't get outs, giving up an avalanche of runs to Houston's powerful offense.
Now it's the Astros wondering what happened after getting shut out on consecutive days by the Mariners.
“I don't think they pitched any different. I just think they executed better," Houston's Michael Brantley said. "If you're executing, mixing your pitches, throwing quality strikes and staying out of the middle of the plate you're going to have success.”
DIAMONDBACKS 8, PADRES 3: At Phoenix, after 3 1/2 long months, Luke Weaver was very glad to be back on the mound. And even on the base paths.
“I was battling a little of that nervous energy this morning,” the Arizona right-hander said after he pitched six innings in the Diamondbacks’ victory over San Diego. “It took some time to settle into the routine."