Goldschmidt homers twice to lead Cardinals over Reds

CINCINNATI — Paul Goldschmidt gave St. Louis the lead with his second homer of the game as the Cardinals tightened up the NL wild-card race with a 5-4 win over Cincinnati in the opener of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Reds entered the day tied with San Diego for the second NL wild card, 2 1/2 games of St. Louis and Philadelphia. Goldschmidt is trying not to focus on the playoff chase.

"I doubt if many guys try make it bigger than it is," the first baseman said. "We'll try to do that throughout the rest of the season."

The Cardinals trailed 4-3 before Goldschmidt drove his third homer of the series into the last section of seats in deep right-center with Tommy Edman on first base.

The doubleheader was scheduled after Tuesday's game was postponed because of rain.

The Reds have lost four straight for the first time since dropping four in a row from July 16-19.

The Cardinals bashed three homers among their 12 hits off Wade Miley (11-5), both season highs for the left-hander. Miley gave up five runs with one walk and two strikeouts in four innings for his first loss in 16 starts since coming off the injured list on May 30.