Goldschmidt leads Cardinals to win over Tigers

"Tip your hat off to Goldschmidt, he got two really good swings off of him," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. "For a while, those were the only two swings that looked good at all. He had really dominated that lineup and was coming right at them with various pitches."

Goldschmidt hit the first pitch he saw 427 feet into the left-field bleachers for his 900th career RBI. He hit his 21st homer of the season in his next at-bat. It was his 18th career multi-homer game and first since Sept. 13, 2019, against Milwaukee.

"I obviously had those two home runs, but I came up two other times with guys in scoring position and wasn't able to get the job done," Goldschmidt said. "Just a good job by the team right there to pick me up."

Jonathan Schoop had an RBI single in the fifth to get Detroit within 2-1.

CUBS 5, ROCKIES 2: At Chicago, Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Chicago beat Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.

Wisdom launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his 21st home run. He entered the year with four homers in 48 games over three seasons with the Cardinals, Rangers and Cubs.