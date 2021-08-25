Goldschmidt leads Cardinals to win over Tigers

ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar's single in the 10th inning as St. Louis beat Detroit on Wednesday.
Goldschmidt was intentionally walked to open the 10th and executed a one-out double steal with automatic runner Tommy Edman. Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked. After a fielder's choice for the second out, Nootbaar lined a single to right field off Michael Fulmer (5-6) and St. Louis improved to 11-5 in extra innings.
It was the first walk-off hit in Nootbaar's big league career.
"It's pretty unbelievable honestly," he said. "I always wanted to know what it felt like, but now it's here."
The Cardinals led 2-1 entering the ninth. Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out pinch double to right field off St. Louis closer Alex Reyes. Harold Castro, the third Tigers pinch hitter of the inning, drove in Cabrera with a soft single to center, giving Reyes his third blown save in 31 chances.
Cardinals starter Jon Lester allowed one run on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings.
T.J. McFarland (3-0) pitched a scoreless 10th and has not allowed a run in 18 2/3 innings over 12 August appearances.
Tarik Skubal gave up Goldschmidt's homers in the first and third innings but held the Cardinals to one additional hit and had 10 strikeouts in five innings.
"Tip your hat off to Goldschmidt, he got two really good swings off of him," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. "For a while, those were the only two swings that looked good at all. He had really dominated that lineup and was coming right at them with various pitches."
Goldschmidt hit the first pitch he saw 427 feet into the left-field bleachers for his 900th career RBI. He hit his 21st homer of the season in his next at-bat. It was his 18th career multi-homer game and first since Sept. 13, 2019, against Milwaukee.
"I obviously had those two home runs, but I came up two other times with guys in scoring position and wasn't able to get the job done," Goldschmidt said. "Just a good job by the team right there to pick me up."
Jonathan Schoop had an RBI single in the fifth to get Detroit within 2-1.
CUBS 5, ROCKIES 2: At Chicago, Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Chicago beat Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.
Wisdom launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his 21st home run. He entered the year with four homers in 48 games over three seasons with the Cardinals, Rangers and Cubs.
Although he turns 30 on Friday, Wisdom still has rookie status. Cubs manager David Ross said Wisdom would get his vote for NL Rookie of the Year.
ASTROS 6, ROYALS 5: At Houston, Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift Houston to a win Kansas City.
Kyle Tucker singled with no outs in the 10th to send automatic runner Bregman to third. Meyers then hit a comebacker that struck pitcher Joel Payamps (0-3) and pulled him toward first base. Payamps tossed the ball to first for the meaningless out as Bregman slid home.
Manager Dusty Baker is glad to see his team getting back to full strength with Bregman and Tucker, who returned Tuesday night after spending 10 days on the COVID-19 injured list.