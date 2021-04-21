GOP puts new twist on redistricting plan

It calls for establishing a 16-member redistricting commission appointed by the chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court and the next most senior justice from the other party. The commission would be made up of seven Democrats, seven Republicans and two independents and would “reflect the ethnic, gender, and racial demographics of Illinois.”

Since its introduction, though, Democrats have argued that such a plan cannot be adopted through legislation, but only through a constitutional amendment.

That’s because the Illinois Constitution, as it currently reads, already spells out a procedure for redistricting. It says lawmakers have until June 30 to approve maps, and if they fail to meet that deadline, the responsibility goes to an eight-member commission, divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans, with some members who are legislators and some who are not.

Because the Republican plan is different from what’s provided in the constitution, Democrats argue, it would almost certainly be overturned by the Illinois Supreme Court.

“Republicans know that this bill is nothing but a smokescreen,” Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, said during a recent redistricting hearing. “A bill cannot trump the constitution. There's no ifs ands or buts about that. A bill cannot trump the constitution.”