Goreville High School
Goreville High School

Goreville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Katherine Bernard

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Steve and Angie Bendard

College plans: Attend Murray State University in Kentucky to obtain a bachelor's of science in nursing.

Elliana Grammer

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Matthew and Kim Grammer

College plans: Attend Shawnnee Community College in Ullin to study nursing.

Logan Shelton

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Parents Michael and Tricia Shelton

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in history and then attend law school.

Alexis Steinsultz

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Jarrett and Nicki Steinsultz

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study pre-med with major of biological science and minor of psychology.

Emma Vaughn

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Gary and Kay Vaughn

College plans: Attend Mississippi State University to major in accounting and international business.

Chloe Wolaver

Hometown: Creal Springs

Parents: Earon and Mandy Wolaver

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University to major in biological sciences with a physician assistant track.

