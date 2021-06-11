Goreville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Katherine Bernard
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Steve and Angie Bendard
College plans: Attend Murray State University in Kentucky to obtain a bachelor's of science in nursing.
Elliana Grammer
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Matthew and Kim Grammer
College plans: Attend Shawnnee Community College in Ullin to study nursing.
Logan Shelton
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Parents Michael and Tricia Shelton
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in history and then attend law school.
Alexis Steinsultz
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Jarrett and Nicki Steinsultz
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study pre-med with major of biological science and minor of psychology.
Emma Vaughn
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Gary and Kay Vaughn
College plans: Attend Mississippi State University to major in accounting and international business.
Chloe Wolaver
Hometown: Creal Springs
Parents: Earon and Mandy Wolaver
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University to major in biological sciences with a physician assistant track.