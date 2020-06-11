Goreville High School
0 comments

Goreville High School

  • 0

Goreville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Andrew Manier

Andrew Manier

Andrew Manier

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Robert and Kimberly Manier

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study English and secondary education.

Jonathan Golz

Jonathan Golz

Jonathan Golz

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Jennifer Cox and David Golz

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study information technology.

Kiara Miller

Kiara Miller

Kiara Miller

Hometown: Goreville

Parent: Helen Miller

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study nursing.

Luke Brown

Luke Brown

Luke Brown

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Nathan and Erin Brown

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then transfer to Murray State University to study business and finance.

Payton Sopczak

Payton Sopczak

Payton Sopczak

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Pete and Kim Sopczak

College plans: Attend Murray State University to study business.

Trent Glidewell

Trent Glidewell

Trent Glidewell

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Gary and Chris Glidewell

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study business.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News