Goreville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Andrew Manier
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Robert and Kimberly Manier
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study English and secondary education.
Jonathan Golz
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Jennifer Cox and David Golz
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study information technology.
Kiara Miller
Hometown: Goreville
Parent: Helen Miller
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study nursing.
Luke Brown
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Nathan and Erin Brown
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then transfer to Murray State University to study business and finance.
Payton Sopczak
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Pete and Kim Sopczak
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study business.
Trent Glidewell
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Gary and Chris Glidewell
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study business.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!