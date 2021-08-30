Governor sends ethics bill back to lawmakers

An amendatory veto sends the bill back to the chamber where it originated – in this case, the Senate – to consider the governor’s recommended changes. Lawmakers then can consider whether to adopt the changes and send the bill back to the governor, who then has a choice of whether to sign or veto the final draft.

The bill came in the wake of a number of scandals over the previous two years involving current and former lawmakers as well as the lobbying activities of utility giant Commonwealth Edison.

One of those involved was former Rep. Luis Arroyo, a Chicago Democrat who also had a lobbying firm that lobbied the city of Chicago on behalf of a company involved in the sweepstakes gaming industry. He and the owner of that company were charged with attempting to bribe a state senator to support legislation that would have benefitted the company.

Among other things, the bill prohibits legislators and executive branch constitutional officers from engaging in “compensated lobbying” of a municipality, county or township. The same applies to elected and appointed executive or legislative officials of county, municipal or township governments.