Grandal's single in 10th gives White Sox 8-7 win over Rays

CHICAGO — Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and Chicago beat Tampa Bay 8-7 on Wednesday, taking two of three from the Rays in a matchup of division leaders.
Jóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White Sox, who've won 10 of 13.
Yandy Díaz and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays, who won Monday night's opener but dropped the next two.
Abreu moved automatic runner Andrew Vaughn to third with a groundout and Grandal brought him home with a sharp liner to the right field wall off Pete Fairbanks (1-1).
"It's huge," said Grandal, who struck out with runners on in the fifth and seventh innings. "I left some guys in scoring position today, so the fact I was able to come through to walk it off was huge."
Ryan Burr (1-0) worked a scoreless 10th for Chicago.
Lucas Giolito retired the first 10 Rays, mostly with easy flyouts and popups, before Randy Arozarena doubled in the fourth.
The White Sox gave Giolito a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the inning. Abreu sent Yarbrough's 1-2 delivery into the left field stands to score Vaughn, and Zack Collins added a two-run single.
Yarbrough gave up three more runs in the fifth. Tim Anderson scored from second when third baseman Díaz threw wide of first after fielding Brian Goodwin's sacrifice bunt. Yarbrough was charged with seven runs, five earned, on 10 hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings.
"It seemed like every time they put a ball in play, they were landing where we were not," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "I'm encouraged and, overall, impressed with the way the guys were able to get back into the game and ultimately tie it."
Kevin Kiermaier doubled in two runs in the top of the fifth for the Rays, who got a solo shot from Díaz an inning later. Giolito left after six, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking two.
"We're feeding off each other. We're picking each other up when we need to and that's a winning formula," said Giolito, who got a no-decision in his 100th career appearance. "It's a long season. Not everybody's going to have their best stuff every day."
Zunino added a two-run knock off reliever Codi Heuer in the seventh and Tampa Bay tied it in the eighth when Mike Brosseau came home on a fielder's choice and Manuel Margot doubled to score pinch-runner Brett Phillips. Both unearned runs were charged to Aaron Bummer.
ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 4: At Oakland, California, Ramón Laureano hit a home run and made a homer-robbing catch in his return from the injured list, and Oakland rallied past Los Angeles for their sixth straight win.
Shohei Ohtani homered for the second straight day, giving him 19 for the Angels. He also neatly bunted against the shift for a single and stole his team-leading 10th base, a day before he was scheduled to start on the mound.
Laureano, who missed 17 games with a strained right hip, perfectly timed his jump to reach over the fence and catch Justin Upton's flyball in the fourth. The acrobatic center fielder was credited with the fifth homer-saving grab in his career.
TIGERS 6, ROYALS 5: At Kansas City, Missouri, Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and Detroit beat Kansas City for a three-game sweep.
It was the Tigers’ first sweep in Kansas City since 2014.
The Royals have lost six in a row and 11 of 12. Kansas City starter Brady Singer was removed after just three innings with tightness in his pitching shoulder.
NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 1: At Washington, Paolo Espino got his first major league win at age 34, Josh Bell hit a two-run homer against his former team and Washington beat Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep.
Espino (1-2) allowed three hits in five scoreless innings. He struck out two, walked none and threw 39 of his 53 pitches for strikes, a 74% strike rate.
Washington has won four straight, matching its longest winning streak of the season. The Pirates extended their skid to 10 games.
ROCKIES 8, PADRES 7: At Denver, pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and Colorado shook off a monster homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. to beat stumbling San Diego.
Tatis hit a 477-foot homer, the longest of his career and his NL-leading 21st. He also doubled, but the Padres lost for the 13th time in 17 games.
The gametime temperature was 99 degrees at Coors Field, and the hot weather contributed to a big offensive day. The teams combined for five home runs and 23 hits and neither starter made it out of the fourth inning.
REDS 2, BREWERS 1: At Milwaukee, Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee to finish a three-game sweep.
Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season. Milwaukee totaled nine hits and four runs in the series against the Reds.
“They pitched well,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Tyler Mahle is having a really good year and I thought he pitched really well today. His fastball was really good, really well-located, consistently threw it up and never made mistakes down in the zone.”