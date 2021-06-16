Grandal's single in 10th gives White Sox 8-7 win over Rays

"It seemed like every time they put a ball in play, they were landing where we were not," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "I'm encouraged and, overall, impressed with the way the guys were able to get back into the game and ultimately tie it."

Kevin Kiermaier doubled in two runs in the top of the fifth for the Rays, who got a solo shot from Díaz an inning later. Giolito left after six, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking two.

"We're feeding off each other. We're picking each other up when we need to and that's a winning formula," said Giolito, who got a no-decision in his 100th career appearance. "It's a long season. Not everybody's going to have their best stuff every day."

Zunino added a two-run knock off reliever Codi Heuer in the seventh and Tampa Bay tied it in the eighth when Mike Brosseau came home on a fielder's choice and Manuel Margot doubled to score pinch-runner Brett Phillips. Both unearned runs were charged to Aaron Bummer.

ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 4: At Oakland, California, Ramón Laureano hit a home run and made a homer-robbing catch in his return from the injured list, and Oakland rallied past Los Angeles for their sixth straight win.