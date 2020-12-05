Grant-Foster saves No. 7 KU in 65-61 win over N Dakota State

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Tyon Grant-Foster drove for the go-ahead basket with just over a minute to go, then swatted away Sam Griesel's layup with 10 seconds left, helping seventh-ranked Kansas escape with a 65-61 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday.

Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Ochai Agbaji added 13, including a free throw in the final seconds that helped the Jayhawks (4-1) finish off a 7-0 run to end the game and avoid their first loss to an unranked team since the 2019 Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas trailed 61-60 when Grant-Foster, its high-scoring junior college transfer, skated to the basket for an easy layup. North Dakota State (0-4) promptly turned it over with an offensive foul and then, after two free throws by Christian Braun, Grant-Foster made his mark on the defensive end to help preserve the comeback win.

Tyree Eady had 14 points for the Bison. Rock Kreuser added 11 before fouling out late.

After romping past Division II Washburn on Thursday night in their first home game of the season, the Jayhawks had their hands full with the first Division I foe of their five-game stand at Allen Fieldhouse.

In fact, the Bison ripped off the first eight points of the game and trailed just 35-33 at halftime.