Grant's 24 points lead Pistons past Celtics

DETROIT — Jeremi Grant scored 24 points and Derrick Rose added 17 as the Detroit Pistons won their first game of the season, beating the Boston Celtics 96-93 on Friday night.
Rookie Saddiq Bey added 17 points for the Pistons, who had lost four straight to start the season.
Jayson Tatum had 28 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 25, but missed a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.
The Pistons led by as many as 21 points in the first half and had a 55-40 advantage going into the third quarter, but the Celtics' defense got them back into the game. Boston had nine points off turnovers in the quarter to cut the deficit to 79-73.
Brown scored the first seven points of the fourth to give Boston its first lead, and Tatum's 3-pointer made it 93-88 with 4:15 to play. The Celtics, though, missed their next seven shots and Rose's layup put the Pistons ahead 94-93 with 1:20 left.
Saddiq Bey's free throw made it 95-93 with 25.5 seconds left, and Marcus Smart missed a tying shot with 5.6 seconds remaining.
Mason Plumlee missed the first of two free throws, giving the Celtics a last chance to tie the game, but Brown missed from the right wing.
MAVERICKS 93, HEAT 83: At Dallas, Luka Doncic had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead Dallas past Miami.
Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points as the Mavericks rebounded from a 118-99 loss at home to Charlotte on Wednesday during which they trailed by 30 points in the second half.
Bam Adebayo scored 19 points and Avery Bradley 15 for Miami.
GRIZZLIES 108, HORNETS 93: At Charlotte, Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and the undermanned Memphis beat Charlotte.
Memphis, which had seven players ruled out for various health reasons and dressed just nine, closed out a three-game road trip 2-1.
Kyle Anderson finished with 18 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke 15 scored for Memphis.
HAWKS 114, NETS 96: At New York, De’Andre Hunter scored 23 points help Atlanta to a win over Brooklyn.
Trae Young scored 21 points and John Collins had 20 for Atlanta, which had six players score in double figures and improved to 4-1. Atlanta split a back-to-back set with Brooklyn at Barclays Center.
Kevin Durant scored 28 points to lead the Nets, who have lost three of four. Kyrie Irving had 18 points and 11 rebounds.