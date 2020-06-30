Grant's birthday recipes

The following recipes were inspired by Gen. Grant’s Birthday Menu
Petits Pois au Beurre (Buttered Peas)
Yield: 4 Servings
Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound fresh peas, shelled or 1 bag (12 ounces) frozen peas
1 tablespoon butter
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Directions
If using fresh peas, boil them in 1 quart of water until tender (about 2 minutes) and drain, then set aside. If using frozen peas, thaw them and drain before using. Melt the butter in a skillet of medium heat and add the peas, tossing to coat. Sprinkle them with salt and pepper and warm through.
Pommes de terre á la Parisienne (Parisian-Style Potatoes)
Note: The traditional recipe calls for peeled potatoes to be balled using a melon baller, then cooked. Using baby yellow potatoes is a simpler way of creating this dish. The potatoes can be peeled if preferred.
Yield: 4 servings
Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound baby yellow potatoes, cooked
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper (optional)
2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
Directions
Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the potatoes and toss to coat with the butter. Sprinkle them with salt and pepper and continue tossing (or stirring) until warmed through. Turn the potatoes out into a serving dish and toss with parsley before serving.
— Niki Davis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!