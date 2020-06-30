Grant's birthday recipes
Grant's birthday recipes

Homemade caramelized new potatoes close-up on a plate.
The following recipes were inspired by Gen. Grant’s Birthday Menu

Petits Pois au Beurre (Buttered Peas)

Yield: 4 Servings

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound fresh peas, shelled or 1 bag (12 ounces) frozen peas

1 tablespoon butter

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions

If using fresh peas, boil them in 1 quart of water until tender (about 2 minutes) and drain, then set aside. If using frozen peas, thaw them and drain before using. Melt the butter in a skillet of medium heat and add the peas, tossing to coat. Sprinkle them with salt and pepper and warm through.

Pommes de terre á la Parisienne (Parisian-Style Potatoes)

Note: The traditional recipe calls for peeled potatoes to be balled using a melon baller, then cooked. Using baby yellow potatoes is a simpler way of creating this dish. The potatoes can be peeled if preferred.

Yield: 4 servings

Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound baby yellow potatoes, cooked

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper (optional)

2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions

Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the potatoes and toss to coat with the butter. Sprinkle them with salt and pepper and continue tossing (or stirring) until warmed through. Turn the potatoes out into a serving dish and toss with parsley before serving.

— Niki Davis

