Gray fans 10, Winker homers twice as Reds beat Pirates 8-1

CINCINNATI — Jesse Winker had his first career two homer game and Sonny Gray continued his torrid strikeout pace as Cincinnati broke open a close contest with five runs in the last two innings for an 8-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Nick Castellanos added a three-run homer off Chris Stratton to cap Cincinnati's four-run seventh.
Gray (4-1) struck out 10, raising his season total to 45, a franchise record for a pitcher's first five appearances. Luis Castillo set the previous mark of 41 in 2019.
Gray allowed five hits and one run – Bryan Reynolds' first homer and run batted in of the season – with one walk in 6 2-3 innings.
Winker gave the Reds a 1-0 lead with an opposite-field homer starting off the second inning. His fourth home run of 2020 bounced about two rows deep off an advertising tarp stretched over seats in left field.
Reynolds tied the game with his booming shot to deep right-center field with two outs in the fourth.
Winker quickly responded, following Joey Votto's fourth-inning leadoff double with a no-doubt drive to right that landed in a tunnel leading to the concourse. Gregory Polanco barely moved as the ball sailed over his head.
Winker's extended his hitting streak to five games (11-for-16, .688). He has hit all five of his homers during the streak.
Both homers came against Chad Kuhl (0-1), who gave up four hits and three runs with one walk and six strikeouts in five innings.
Josh VanMeter led off the seventh with a double, went to third on Freddy Galvis's infield hit and scored as Tucker Barnhart forced Galvis at second. One out later, Shogo Akiyama singled to center and Castellanos smacked his eighth homer of the season to center field, where it barely cleared the fence, out of the reach of Cole Tucker's attempt at a leaping catch.
Galvis and Tucker Barnhart added back-to-back doubles in the eighth for Cincinnati's final run.
ORIOLES 6, NATIONALS 2: At Baltimore, the Orioles successfully finished what they started, beating Washington in a game suspended five days earlier because of a tarp malfunction at another ballpark.
Baltimore led 5-2 in the top of the sixth Sunday at Nationals Park when rain halted play. The grounds crew failed to get a tangled-up tarp out in time to prevent the infield from becoming an unplayable quagmire that could not be dried.
The game resumed Friday at Camden Yards with the Nationals serving as the home team prior to the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore.
“It’s a little strange. We’re in a visiting ballpark with the white uniform on. So it’s different,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “We got to hit last, so that was different.”
Wearing their road gray uniforms, the Orioles secured a better-late-than-never victory that stretched their winning streak to six. The surge began with wins on Friday and Saturday in Washington and continued with a three-game sweep in Philadelphia.
“It was definitely strange having to wait five days for that one,” Orioles catcher Bryan Holiday said. “I’m glad we were able to get that in and seal the deal.”
BLUE JAYS 12, RAYS 4: At Buffalo, New York, Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s six home runs, Bo Bichette connected for the fourth straight game and Blue Jays kept knocking balls out of their new Buffalo park, beating Tampa Bay.
Along with their seven homers in a 14-11 loss to Miami on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field, Toronto became the fourth team in major league history to hit at least six homers in back-to-back games. The Blue Jays joined the Dodgers (1996), Angels (2003) and Washington (2012).
Randal Grichuk hit a tying homer in the sixth, Bichette added a three-run drive and Hernández connected to cap the five-run inning that made it 8-4.
