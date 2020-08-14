Gray fans 10, Winker homers twice as Reds beat Pirates 8-1

Both homers came against Chad Kuhl (0-1), who gave up four hits and three runs with one walk and six strikeouts in five innings.

Josh VanMeter led off the seventh with a double, went to third on Freddy Galvis's infield hit and scored as Tucker Barnhart forced Galvis at second. One out later, Shogo Akiyama singled to center and Castellanos smacked his eighth homer of the season to center field, where it barely cleared the fence, out of the reach of Cole Tucker's attempt at a leaping catch.

Galvis and Tucker Barnhart added back-to-back doubles in the eighth for Cincinnati's final run.

ORIOLES 6, NATIONALS 2: At Baltimore, the Orioles successfully finished what they started, beating Washington in a game suspended five days earlier because of a tarp malfunction at another ballpark.

Baltimore led 5-2 in the top of the sixth Sunday at Nationals Park when rain halted play. The grounds crew failed to get a tangled-up tarp out in time to prevent the infield from becoming an unplayable quagmire that could not be dried.

The game resumed Friday at Camden Yards with the Nationals serving as the home team prior to the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore.