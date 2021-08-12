‘Great period of uncertainty’ as eviction bans face expirations, court challenges

“If the parties would like to stay the case so that an application for rent assistance can be processed, I will cooperate 100 percent,” Olmstead said in an email. “If the landlord is not interested in resolving the case that way, then I will hear the trial and, if the landlord is successful in obtaining an order of eviction, I will take up tenants’ requests to stay enforcement on a case-by-case basis.”

Olmstead said he keeps in touch with groups offering rental assistance to “keep advised of the current time frames to reasonably expect someone to be able to obtain alternative housing,” a reality that many will have to face as evictions pick back up. The county also works with Dispute Resolution Institute Inc. for mediation services which may be ordered on a case-by-case basis if landlord and renter opinions differ.

Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer, from McLean County, told The Pantagaph newspaper in Bloomington that the court is still studying the CDC moratorium, but plans to “continue with what we're doing now under the Illinois plan” through September.