Two hikers fell over the weekend in Southern Illinois' picturesque natural areas.
SIU women's soccer coach Craig Roberts was placed on administrative leave Tuesday by the university.
The first steps taken down Snake Road were not without trepidation.
Western Illinois made it clear that No. 16 SIU would not beat it by throwing over the top of its defense Saturday.
Southern Illinois has some wonderful natural areas that are good places to see fall colors. Places like Giant City State Park, Crab Orchard Na…
There are few contests this Friday that carry any real significance in regard to the playoff picture. One of those few is Carterville at Harrisburg.
CARBONDALE — Homer ”Chip” Markel, a candidate for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District, had a press conference Tuesday morning in Carbondale …
One of nature's most anticipated light shows is set to peak as debris and dust trails from Halley's Comet scatter across the night sky.
A $228 million judgment has been entered against BNSF Railway in a class-action lawsuit over the railroad’s collection of fingerprint data.
In our final regular season power rankings poll of the year, Carterville finishes as the number one team as they look to cap of an undefeated season while Johnston City finds themselves in second place as they look to do the same.
