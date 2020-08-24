Grichuk hits 3-run homer in 7th, Blue Jays beat Rays

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning before later leaving with lower back tightness and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Monday.

Reliever Aaron Loup (3-2) replaced Edgar García with one on and one out. After Cavan Biggio reached on catcher's interference, Grichuk gave Toronto a 5-3 lead with his seventh home run.

Grichuk soon had to exit his spot in center field.

"He deserves all the credit for starting the game and trying to play, and then we had to take him out because it got really tight after that," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. "He started the game with his back hurting a little bit but he said, 'I want to play it's a big game.'"

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also homered for the Blue Jays, and Thomas Hatch (2-1) worked two scoreless innings for the win. He got his first big league victory in Friday's game against the Rays.

Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his second save. The right-hander got his first career save preserving Hatch's win on Friday.

Toronto is 14-13 and third in the AL East.