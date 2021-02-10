Grimes leads No. 8 Houston past South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Quentin Grimes had 29 points and No. 8 Houston beat South Florida 82-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Bulls' first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.

Tied at 25 at the eight-minute mark, the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic) shot 58% in the first half and led 43-35 at halftime. DeJon Jarreau scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and also had eight assists.

Houston pushed the pace in the second half and outscored USF 29-8 in the first 9:18 of the half to take a 72-44 lead. South Florida (7-6, 3-4) got as close at 76-61 with 6:01 remaining, but did not hit another field goal.

Justin Gorham added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.

David Collins led South Florida with 18 points and five rebounds. Michael Durr had 14 points and seven rebounds.

(9) VIRGINIA 57, GEORGIA TECH 49: At Atlanta, Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and No. 9 Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech down the stretch for a victory.

The Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way.