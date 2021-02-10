Grimes leads No. 8 Houston past South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Quentin Grimes had 29 points and No. 8 Houston beat South Florida 82-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Bulls' first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.
Tied at 25 at the eight-minute mark, the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic) shot 58% in the first half and led 43-35 at halftime. DeJon Jarreau scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and also had eight assists.
Houston pushed the pace in the second half and outscored USF 29-8 in the first 9:18 of the half to take a 72-44 lead. South Florida (7-6, 3-4) got as close at 76-61 with 6:01 remaining, but did not hit another field goal.
Justin Gorham added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.
David Collins led South Florida with 18 points and five rebounds. Michael Durr had 14 points and seven rebounds.
(9) VIRGINIA 57, GEORGIA TECH 49: At Atlanta, Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and No. 9 Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech down the stretch for a victory.
The Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way.
Georgia Tech (9-7, 5-5) lost to Virginia for the second time this season and missed a chance to give its postseason resume a big boost.
(15) IOWA 79, (25) RUTGERS 66: At Iowa City, Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as No. 15 Iowa beat No. 25 Rutgers.
The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), who fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press poll this week for the first time this season, were coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.
Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Women's Top 25
(2) UCONN 70, SETON HALL 49: At Storrs, Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 2 UConn overcame an early 11-point deficit to beat Seton Hall.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (15-1, 12-0 Big East), who were coming off Monday's overtime win over top-ranked South Carolina.
Mya Jackson and former UConn player Andra Espinoza-Hunter each had 15 points for Seton Hall (9-4, 7-3), which had won its last five games and six of its last seven.
(7) BAYLOR 82, TEXAS TECH 50: At Lubbock, NaLyssa Smith had 28 points and 13 rebounds as No. 7 Baylor won to extend its decade-long winning streak over Texas Tech to 24 games in a row.
Smith's 22nd career double-double was her eighth in 10 games. DiJonai Carrington added 12 points for the Big 12-leading Lady Bears (15-2, 10-1 Big 12), and Queen Egbo also had 13 rebounds.
There was a scary moment midway through the third quarter when Baylor guard DiDi Richards, who during preseason practice was left temporarily paralyzed after a freak spinal injury, fell hard to the floor and stayed down on her back for several minutes.
WISCONSIN 75, (12) OHIO STATE 70: At Madison, Imani Lewis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Sara Stapleton added 13 points and 10 boards, and Wisconsin beat No. 12 Ohio State.
Lewis topped her previous best of 23 points and secured her Big Ten-leading 10th double-double this season.
Wisconsin (5-13, 2-13 Big Ten) had been outscored by an average of 17.5 points per game in its first 14 conference games this season, including an 11-game losing streak. The Badgers had also lost 29 of the past 32 meetings in the series, including four straight in Madison.
(19) WEST VIRGINIA 69, KANSAS 61: At Morgantown, Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack added 17 apiece, and No. 19 West Virginia beat Kansas its 11th straight win.
West Virginia (16-2, 10-2 Big 12) led by 16 points early in the third quarter and had a 63-53 advantage with 2:11 remaining. Holly Kersgieter converted a four-point play as part of an 8-2 surge to pull the Jayhawks to 65-61 with 24 seconds left, but they didn’t get closer.
The Mountaineers' win streak is their longest since 2018-19, when they won 13 consecutive contests. It’s also the longest active win streak in the Big 12.
(22) DePAUL 81, ST. JOHNS 73: At New York, Sonya Morris scored 21 points, Deja Church added 18 and No. 22 DePaul beat St. John’s, spoiling Leilani Correa's third straight game with 30-plus points.
Lexi Held gave DePaul a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter, but St. John's went on a 14-2 run to get within 64-56. Correa scored 11 of St. John's 17 fourth-quarter points to make it 74-73 with 3:16 remaining, but the Red Storm would not score again. Morris scored the next five points and Dee Bekelja capped it with 40 seconds to go.
Held finished with 14 points, eight assists and six steals for DePaul (11-4, 8-2 Big East Conference), which had 25 assists on 33 field goals. Jorie Allen had 11 points and six rebounds, Bekelja added 10 points and eight assists, and Darrione Rogers grabbed 12 rebounds.