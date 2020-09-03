Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA's rookie of the year award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Ja Morant wants someone to give him a big assist after running away with the rookie of the year award.

Tell him the name of the lone voter not to put him first.

"I want to shoot a direct message to them and thank them for motivating me even more to do more on the floor, be better and do whatever I can to help my team win basketball games," Morant said Thursday night.

Morant received 99 of the 100 first-place votes. The first Grizzlies player to win since Pau Gasol in 2001-02, Morant averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists, picking up three Western Conference rookie of the month awards along the way.

"It's a blessing, definitely an honor," Morant said in the televised announcement of the award on TNT. "I put a lot of work in day in and day out. This journey has been rough, but in the end it's all paying off."

Miami's Kendrick Nunn was second and New Orleans' Zion Williamson was third. Nunn, who was undrafted, averaged 15.3 points in 67 regular-season games — all starts — for the Heat. Williamson averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds, but the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft missed much of his rookie season while dealing with injury.