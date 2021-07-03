Haase pair of 3-run HRs, inside-the-parker, Tigers top White Sox

The White Sox scored three times in the sixth for a 5-3 lead. Anderson doubled again and scored on a single by Anderson, and Garcia hit his second homer of the season.

Detroit answered with four runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Schoop's two-run, bases-loaded single. Jeimer Candelario followed with a go-ahead single and Zach Short drew a bases-loaded walk.

Haase's second homer of the game sailed over the right-field fence in the seventh. Schoop homered in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa is optimistic that C Yasmani Grandal can avoid an IL stint. Grandal exited Friday's game with left calf tightness. "Looks like we can get through it," he said. … OF Adam Engel (strained right hamstring) is expected to be activated from the IL during the team's road series in Minnesota, which begins Monday.

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer (right cervical spine strain) was cleared of any shoulder issues but he won't return until after the All-Star break. … 1B/DH Cabrera won't play in the field prior to the All-Star break due to a sore right calf. "We're just being careful with him," manager A.J. Hinch said. … SS Niko Goodrum (left finger tendon) began an injury rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.84 ERA) will oppose Tigers rookie RHP Matt Manning (1-2, 8.16 ERA) in the finale of the three-game series. Giolito is 0-2 with a 4.58 ERA in three starts against Detroit this season. Manning, who surrendered nine runs in 3 2/3 innings at Cleveland on Monday, will be making his fourth career start.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0