Hagel's OT goal lifts Blackhawks over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brandon Hagel scored 1:25 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Columbus 4-3 on Monday night for their fifth consecutive win over the Blue Jackets.
Duncan Keith, Philipp Kurashev and Brett Connolly also scored for Chicago, and Patrick Kane had two assists. The Blackhawks won for the third time in four games to move within two points of idle Nashville for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division.
It was Connolly's first game since he was acquired in a trade with Florida last week. He had two goals and two assists in 21 games with the Panthers.
Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 shots for his fifth win over Columbus this season.
Patrick Laine scored twice for Columbus, including a terrific, end-to-end rush in the third period. Stefan Matteau also scored after he was recalled from the taxi squad Thursday.
The Blue Jackets also lost 4-3 to the Blackhawks on Saturday. They have dropped 10 of 12 overall.
Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots and fell to 2-1-3 against the Blackhawks this season.
It was Columbus' first game since captain Nick Foligno was traded to Toronto on Sunday.
SENATORS 4, JETS 2: At Ottawa, Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Connor Brown extended his franchise-record goal-scoring streak to eight games and Ottawa beat Winnipeg.
Evgenii Dadonov also scored and Thomas Chabot and Josh Norris each had two assists as Ottawa rallied from two goals down and ended a four-game losing streak. Anton Forsberg was impressive in goal after a shaky start with 24 saves.
Kyle Connor and and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, which snapped a three-game win streak. Connor Hellebuyck, making his seventh straight start, stopped 20 shots.
CANADIENS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2: At Montreal, Tomas Tatar scored two goals — including an empty-netter — and Montreal Canadiens Toronto to end the Maple Leafs’ six-game winning streak.
Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson also scored for the Canadiens, who won for the first time in four games. Auston Matthews and John Tavares replied for the visiting Maple Leafs.
It was the first loss of the year for Toronto goalie Jack Campbell, who set an NHL record with 11 straight wins to start a season.