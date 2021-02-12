Halak, Ritchie lead Bruins past Rangers 1-0 for 5th straight

NEW YORK — Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves, Nick Ritchie scored in the second period and Boston beat New York 1-0 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Halak earned his 51st career shutout as the East Division leaders extended their point streak to 10 games (9-0-1) in a physical, tight-checking tussle that included several fights.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots but the Rangers were blanked for the second time in three games and dropped their third in a row. Each of their last 11 games have been decided by two goals or fewer — eight with a one-goal margin.

Halak improved his career record against the Rangers to 23-8-1. New York has been shut out three times this season, all at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin sat out with a lower-body injury and the Russian winger is considered day-to-day, coach David Quinn said. Panarin played only three shifts in the third period of Wednesday night's overtime loss to the Bruins.

Ritchie scored at 9:27 of the second. The forward blew past rookie defenseman K'Andre Miller and snuck a short-side shot past Shesterkin. David Krejci and Jeremy Lauzon assisted on the play.