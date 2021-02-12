 Skip to main content
Halak, Ritchie lead Bruins past Rangers 1-0 for 5th straight
NHL

Halak, Ritchie lead Bruins past Rangers 1-0 for 5th straight

Bruins Rangers Hockey

Boston's Nick Ritchie celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench in the second period against the Rangers, Friday in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves, Nick Ritchie scored in the second period and Boston beat New York 1-0 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Halak earned his 51st career shutout as the East Division leaders extended their point streak to 10 games (9-0-1) in a physical, tight-checking tussle that included several fights.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots but the Rangers were blanked for the second time in three games and dropped their third in a row. Each of their last 11 games have been decided by two goals or fewer — eight with a one-goal margin.

Halak improved his career record against the Rangers to 23-8-1. New York has been shut out three times this season, all at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin sat out with a lower-body injury and the Russian winger is considered day-to-day, coach David Quinn said. Panarin played only three shifts in the third period of Wednesday night's overtime loss to the Bruins.

Ritchie scored at 9:27 of the second. The forward blew past rookie defenseman K'Andre Miller and snuck a short-side shot past Shesterkin. David Krejci and Jeremy Lauzon assisted on the play.

New York killed off four minor penalties and has successfully killed 21 consecutive power plays in the past six games.

The Rangers also failed to convert on six power-play opportunities.

Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk did not skate due to a lower-body injury.

