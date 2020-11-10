Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn, 'ultimate Celtic,' dies at 86

Heinsohn retired in 1965 with totals of 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds and remained with the team as a broadcaster. Celtics patriarch Auerbach tabbed him to be the coach in 1969, succeeding Russell.

Heinsohn was the NBA coach of the year in 1973, when the team won a then-record 68 games. The Celtics added championships in 1974 and '76. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2015, just the fourth person elected as both.

Shortly after retiring as a coach in 1979, he rejoined the team's broadcasts, where his unapologetic homerism has endeared him to Celtics fans ever since.

"It's hard to imagine the Boston Celtics without Tommy Heinsohn," the team said in a statement. "There isn't a generation of Celtics fans for whom Tommy's presence hasn't been felt. He is the only person to be an active participant in each of the Celtics' 17 world championships, an extraordinary and singular legacy."

It extended beyond basketball to business. The National Basketball Players Association called Heinsohn one of its "founding fathers," saying it would not be here "without his commitment and passion for players' rights and for that, we are forever grateful."