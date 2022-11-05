Tags
Some slithery, slimy sneak stole a snake. And it's a very dangerous snake.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — In those games that were not staffed by The Southern this week, here is a brief breakdown on what happened in Week 1 of th…
Fifteenth seed Olympia jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave the lead up to upset second seed Benton, 32-21.
Schedule for the second round.
The senior Maple Leafs may have been bigger in stature, but the Lions were up to the challenge.
MARION — Cape Air has filed a notice to terminate service at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, along with service at airports in Owensbor…
Some area schools received the equivalent of straight A's on the Illinois School Report Card while others have some work to do.
CAMPBELL HILL — Trico became only the second girls or boys team in school history to win a sectional title with a 25-14, 21-25, 32-30, win ove…
“The membership overwhelmingly voted in favor of filing an intent to strike and we filed that paperwork this morning (Friday),” IEA-NEA spokesperson Bridget Shanahan told The Southern.
Top seed Trico was pushed to the limit by second seed Carlyle, but rallied to win, 25-23, Monday night in the Trico High School Class 1A Sectional semifinals to advance to finals.
