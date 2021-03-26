Harden, Griffin help Nets hold off Pistons 113-111

DETROIT — James Harden scored 44 points and Blake Griffin added 17 in his return to Detroit, lifting Brooklyn to a victory on Friday night.
Harden was back after missing his team's previous game because of neck soreness, and he added 14 rebounds and eight assists in addition to his big scoring night. Brooklyn was still without Kevin Durant (left hamstring strain) and Kyrie Irving (personal reasons), but the Nets had enough to hold off the last-place Pistons.
Jerami Grant scored 19 points for Detroit.
Griffin spent three-plus years with the Pistons, but he reached a buyout agreement with Detroit earlier this month and went to the contending Nets. The Pistons played a tribute video for him during a first-half timeout, and he stood to acknowledge the small number of fans in attendance.
Make no mistake, though: Griffin was an opponent. In the second quarter, Detroit rookie Isaiah Stewart appeared to give Griffin a shot to the head with his arm. After a lengthy review, Griffin received a technical foul — and Stewart was called for a flagrant foul and ejected.
The game was tied at 82 in the fourth when Griffin made a 3-pointer that started a 10-0 run for the Nets. An alley-oop dunk by Griffin made it 100-90.
The Pistons fought back to tie it at 106 before Harden's three-point play put Brooklyn back ahead. A 3-pointer by Jeff Green made it 112-107.
The Nets had the ball up by two with 4.5 seconds left, but Detroit's Saddiq Bey intercepted Green's inbound pass, and the Pistons called a timeout with 3.3 seconds to play.
Cory Joseph's driving attempt missed, and it may not have beaten the buzzer anyway.
In addition to the dustup between Stewart and Griffin, five other players were called for technical fouls: Wayne Ellington and Hamidou Diallo for Detroit, and DeAndre Jordan, Green and Harden for Brooklyn. Green's was for defensive three seconds.
SUNS 104, RAPTORS 100: At Tampa, Florida, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton each scored 19 points and Phoenix held off Toronto despite not making a field goal in the last 3:50.
Paul and Devin Booker converted four free throws in the final 42 seconds. Booker had 16 points to help the Suns improve to 30-14.
Paul also had eight assists, and Ayton had nine rebounds and two blocks — the last block on Siakam in the final minutes.
Siakam had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, and Fred VanVleet had 22 points. They fell two days after beating Denver to end a nine-game losing streak.
The Suns shot 48% overall, making only 9 of 36 3-pointers.