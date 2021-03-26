Harden, Griffin help Nets hold off Pistons 113-111

DETROIT — James Harden scored 44 points and Blake Griffin added 17 in his return to Detroit, lifting Brooklyn to a victory on Friday night.

Harden was back after missing his team's previous game because of neck soreness, and he added 14 rebounds and eight assists in addition to his big scoring night. Brooklyn was still without Kevin Durant (left hamstring strain) and Kyrie Irving (personal reasons), but the Nets had enough to hold off the last-place Pistons.

Jerami Grant scored 19 points for Detroit.

Griffin spent three-plus years with the Pistons, but he reached a buyout agreement with Detroit earlier this month and went to the contending Nets. The Pistons played a tribute video for him during a first-half timeout, and he stood to acknowledge the small number of fans in attendance.

Make no mistake, though: Griffin was an opponent. In the second quarter, Detroit rookie Isaiah Stewart appeared to give Griffin a shot to the head with his arm. After a lengthy review, Griffin received a technical foul — and Stewart was called for a flagrant foul and ejected.

The game was tied at 82 in the fourth when Griffin made a 3-pointer that started a 10-0 run for the Nets. An alley-oop dunk by Griffin made it 100-90.