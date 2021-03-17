Harden's triple-double leads Nets past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — James Harden had 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season, leading the Brooklyn to a 124-115 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night.
The Nets were without fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving (groin) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) and newcomer Blake Griffin (knee).
Harden was 13 of 27 from the field and 12 of 14 at the line. When he wasn't shooting, he set up open teammates driving to the basket, often for dunks and layups.
Harden hit a runner in the lane to tie it at 96 early in the fourth. That started a 13-4 run that included Harden's 3-pointer and another layup that pushed it to 109-100.
Joe Harris added 19 points for the Nets, and Jeff Green and Tyler Johnson each had 15.
Malcolm Brogden led Indiana with 24 points, and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Caris LeVert scored 19 points in his Pacers home debut since returning from kidney surgery three games ago. He was acquired in a deal that involved Harden going to the Nets.
The Pacers scored a season-high 40 points in the first quarter to take a 15-point lead.
Harden held the Nets cut it to 61-58 at the half. He had 15 points and seven assists at the break.
Harris hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the third quarter to get the Nets to 91-89.
KINGS 121, WIZARDS 119: At Washington, De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points and hit a jumper over Bradley Beal with 0.7 seconds remaining to give Sacramento a victory over Washington.
Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes each added 18 points for Sacramento, which got its first win in the third of a six-game East Coast trip. The Kings have gone 4-4 since a nine-game slide that spanned most of February.
Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists — his 11th triple-double of the season — for the Wizards, who have lost five straight since the All-Star break, the last four of those at home.
Beal scored 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting, but but missed all five of his 3-point attempts as the Wizards shot a season-low 16% (4 of 25) from beyond the arc.
PISTONS 116, RAPTORS 112: At Detroit, Saddiq Bey had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Detroit overcame Norman Powell's 43 points to beat Toronto, ending a four-game skid.
Bey, who leads all rookies in 3-pointers, was 6 of 10 from behind the arc for Detroit, which had lost 10 of 12. Delon Wright added 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jerami Grant had 23 points. The Pistons outrebounded Toronto 54-30.
Chris Boucher added 21 points for the Raptors, who have lost six straight. Kyle Lowry had eight points and 15 assists.
Powell had 21 points in the first half, but the Pistons' 14-4 edge in second-chance points helped them take a 63-58 lead. Toronto went ahead with a 10-1 run to start the third quarter, aided by flagrant-1 fouls against Wright and Mason Plumlee.