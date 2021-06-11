Hardin County High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kyleigh Bebout
Hometown: Elizabethtown
Parents: Kyle and Andrea Bebout
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study pre-med, then transfer to a university.
Destiny Mcbee
Hometown: Elizabethtown
Parents: Michael and Lisa McBee
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study psychology.
Lane Williams
Hometown: Rosiclare
Parents: Ricky and Britta Williams and Julia Williams
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study elementary education.
Melissa Winters
Hometown: Cave In Rock
Parents: Jon and Laura Winters
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg then transfer to a university to obtain a master's degree in nursing.