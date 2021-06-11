 Skip to main content
Hardin County High School
Hardin County High School

Hardin County High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Kyleigh Bebout

Hometown: Elizabethtown

Parents: Kyle and Andrea Bebout 

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study pre-med, then transfer to a university.

Destiny Mcbee

Hometown: Elizabethtown

Parents: Michael and Lisa McBee

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study psychology.

Lane Williams

Hometown: Rosiclare

Parents: Ricky and Britta Williams and Julia Williams

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study elementary education.

Melissa Winters

Hometown: Cave In Rock

Parents: Jon and Laura Winters

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg then transfer to a university to obtain a master's degree in nursing. 

