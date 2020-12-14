Harper carries No. 19 Rutgers past Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and No. 19 Rutgers won its Big Ten opener for the first time in school history, grinding past Maryland 74-60 Monday night.

The Scarlet Knights (5-0, 1-0) broke open a tight game with a 10-0 run that made it 50-38 with 11:49 left. Myles Johnson started and ended the spree with dunks, and Harper contributed a 3-pointer.

After Donta Scott stemmed the surge with a long-range jumper, Harper connected from behind the arc and Jacob Young scored in the lane to give the Scarlet Knights a 14-point cushion.

This is the first time since 1934-35 that Rutgers has opened with five straight double-digit victories.

Scott scored 20 and Eric Ayala added 12 for Maryland (4-2, 0-1), which finished in a tie atop the conference last season.

Rutgers was winless in Big Ten openers since joining the league in 2014 and was 16-73 in conference play before going 11-9 last season.

The Scarlet Knights have 11 letter winners back from that 2019-20 squad, most notably Harper, a 6-foot-6 junior guard who came in averaging 22.3 points per game.