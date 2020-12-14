Harper carries No. 19 Rutgers past Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and No. 19 Rutgers won its Big Ten opener for the first time in school history, grinding past Maryland 74-60 Monday night.
The Scarlet Knights (5-0, 1-0) broke open a tight game with a 10-0 run that made it 50-38 with 11:49 left. Myles Johnson started and ended the spree with dunks, and Harper contributed a 3-pointer.
After Donta Scott stemmed the surge with a long-range jumper, Harper connected from behind the arc and Jacob Young scored in the lane to give the Scarlet Knights a 14-point cushion.
This is the first time since 1934-35 that Rutgers has opened with five straight double-digit victories.
Scott scored 20 and Eric Ayala added 12 for Maryland (4-2, 0-1), which finished in a tie atop the conference last season.
Rutgers was winless in Big Ten openers since joining the league in 2014 and was 16-73 in conference play before going 11-9 last season.
The Scarlet Knights have 11 letter winners back from that 2019-20 squad, most notably Harper, a 6-foot-6 junior guard who came in averaging 22.3 points per game.
In this one, he went 10 for 17 from the floor, connected on 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc and chipped in with five rebounds and four assists.
After Maryland closed to 60-51, Harper drilled a 3-pointer to restore the double-digit lead.
In the first half, the Scarlet Knights scored 10 straight points to take a 23-13 lead before Maryland closed with a 15-4 run to go up 28-27 at the break.
The Terrapins went 9 for 26 from the floor, misfired on all seven 3-point attempts and had five turnovers before halftime.
Women's Top 25
(14) MARYLAND 91, RUTGERS 87: At Piscataway, Mimi Collins scored a career-high 22 points, Diamond Miller added 19 and Maryland beat Rutgers to spoil Arella Guirantes' 33-point, 10-rebound, six-assist performance.
Tied at 68, Maryland opened the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run that was capped by a Miller 3-pointer. Channise Lewis also made two 3-pointers during the spurt. Then Guirantes scored eight of Rutgers' final 17 points as the Scarlet Knights pulled within 89-87 with 5.4 seconds left, but Lewis sealed it at the other end with two free throws.
Chloe Bibby added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Ashley Owusu, the Big Ten freshman of the year last season, also scored 15 for Maryland (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Katie Benzan scored 12 points — all on 3-ponters.
