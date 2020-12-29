Harper injured, but Mathis lifts No. 14 Rutgers over Purdue

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey — Montez Mathis had a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and No. 14 Rutgers beat Purdue on Tuesday night without leading scorer Ron Harper Jr.

Harper tweaked his ankle in practice and was scratched an hour before tipoff. The Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player from a year ago has been among the top players in the conference and small forwards in the nation, shooting 56.4%, including 50% from beyond the arc for 23.4 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Harper's injury is the latest in a season of injuries for Rutgers (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten). Jacob Young returned after a hard fall that sidelined him in the second half of the last game vs. No. 23 Ohio State, and Mawot Mag (ankle) had missed the last three games. However, Cliff Omoruyi was sidelined for the second straight game with a sprained right knee.

All-Big Ten guard Geo Baker missed three games after spraining his ankle early in the season-opener. Baker had 19 points six rebounds and four assists, while Young had 13 points and four assists.

Purdue (7-4, 2-2 Big Ten) punished Rutgers in the paint, led by Trevion Williams' 21 points and 12 rebounds. The Boilermakers had 42 points in the paint to the Scarlet Knights' 28. Purdue held the rebounding edge 33-31.