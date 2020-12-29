Harper injured, but Mathis lifts No. 14 Rutgers over Purdue

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey — Montez Mathis had a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and No. 14 Rutgers beat Purdue on Tuesday night without leading scorer Ron Harper Jr.
Harper tweaked his ankle in practice and was scratched an hour before tipoff. The Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player from a year ago has been among the top players in the conference and small forwards in the nation, shooting 56.4%, including 50% from beyond the arc for 23.4 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Harper's injury is the latest in a season of injuries for Rutgers (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten). Jacob Young returned after a hard fall that sidelined him in the second half of the last game vs. No. 23 Ohio State, and Mawot Mag (ankle) had missed the last three games. However, Cliff Omoruyi was sidelined for the second straight game with a sprained right knee.
All-Big Ten guard Geo Baker missed three games after spraining his ankle early in the season-opener. Baker had 19 points six rebounds and four assists, while Young had 13 points and four assists.
Purdue (7-4, 2-2 Big Ten) punished Rutgers in the paint, led by Trevion Williams' 21 points and 12 rebounds. The Boilermakers had 42 points in the paint to the Scarlet Knights' 28. Purdue held the rebounding edge 33-31.
Isaiah Thompson had 17 points for Purdue, and his layup with 15:19 left gave the Boilermakers their first lead, 46-44, since midway through the first half. Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell promptly called a timeout to Purdue's 23-6 run.
Rutgers trailed by five before rallying to tie it at 53 on Paul Mulcahy's 3-pointer and Baker's transition layup.
The teams exchanged leads before Mulcahy hit 3-pointer to put Rutgers up 61-59 at the 7:52 mark. The Scarlet Knights led the rest of the way.
After Purdue jumped to an 11-6 lead, Rutgers rallied to lead by as many as 15 before taking a 40-34 lead into halftime.
Sasha Stefanovic added 14 points for Purdue.
Men
(2) BAYLOR 95, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 56: At Waco, Texas, Davion Mitchell and No. 2 Baylor sure like that “Share the sugar” theme they have going, and the Bears are getting some pretty sweet results.
Mitchell had 12 assists, and the Bears had helpers on 25 of their 37 field goals while remaining undefeated with another lopsided victory, over Central Arkansas.
“We’ve got great passers and playmakers, and a lot of good shot makers,” coach Scott Drew said. “So everyone knows when you’re open you want the ball, and the job of the person with the ball is to share the sugar.”
(9) WEST VIRGINIA 73, NORTHWESTERN 51: At Morgantown, West Virginia, West Virginia's inside game is its runaway strength entering the heart of the Big 12 schedule.
It's the outside shooting that's giving coach Bob Huggins headaches.
With Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe pounding away in the paint, No. 9 West Virginia used its size advantage to beat Northeastern.
Culver scored 18 points, Tshiebwe had 12 points and 15 rebounds and fellow forward Emmitt Matthews added 13 points for the Mountaineers (8-2), who now turn their attention to league play over the next month.
(13) TEXAS TECH 79, INCARNATE WORD 51: At Lubbock, Texas, Kevin McCullar scored 11 points in his season debut coming off an ankle injury and No. 13 Texas Tech cruised in a tune-up before Big 12 play resumes, beating Incarnate Word.
Marcus Santos-Silva also had 11 points for the Red Raiders (8-2), who got a brief holiday break after a two-point win at Oklahoma and are gearing up for back-to-back conference games at home.
Keaston Willis scored 13 points for Incarnate Word (1-4), but the Cardinals' leading scorer was 2 of 9 from the field as the team shot 36% (15 of 42). Willis was 8 of 11 on free throws.
The Cardinals were playing for the first time in 24 days after four games were called off because of COVID-19 issues. They didn't get to resume practice until Saturday because of quarantines.
CLEMSON 77, (18) FLORIDA STATE 67: At Clemson, South Carolina, Clyde Trapp scored 15 points and Nick Honor had all his 13 points in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, as Clemson rallied past No. 18 Florida State.
The Tigers (7-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) were down 36-29 when Balsa Korprivica had a layup to start the second half. That's when things began to turn for Clemson, as Al-Amir Dawes hit a 3-pointer and Trapp scored three points, tightening the game.
The teams traded the lead 13 times over the next 10 minutes, and Korprivica tied things at 54-all.
Honor, a transfer from Fordham, broke the tie and put Clemson ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 7:01 to play. After John Newman III hit a basket, Honor stole the ball in the backcourt, was fouled and hit both foul shots as Clemson moved ahead 60-54.
(24) VIRGINIA TECH 80, MIAMI 78: At Blacksburg, Virginia, Keve Aluma scored a career-high 26 points and No. 24 Virginia Tech made crucial free throws in the final minute on the way to a victory over Miami.
Aluma hit 9 of 16 shots from the floor and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (8-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their fourth straight game and will enter 2021 at the top of the ACC standings. Aluma added six rebounds and four assists.
Justyn Mutts added 15 points for Virginia Tech, which made three free throws in the final 37 seconds to hold off the ’Canes (4-3, 0-2). Tyrece Radford finished with 13 points, and Jalen Cone had 12 for the Hokies.
Women
(4) UCONN 75, (18) DEPAUL 52: At Torrs, Connecticut, Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 4 UConn to a win over No. 18 DePaul.
Freshman Paige Bueckers added 18 points for the Huskies (6-0, 5-0 Big East), who had five players score in double figures in their first game this season against a ranked opponent.
Darrione Rogers had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead DePaul (5-3, 2-1), which averaged better than 88 points over its first seven games.
The Huskies held the Blue Demons to 25% shooting (16 of 64), including 9 of 37 (24.3%) from 3-point range.
(19) TEXAS 77, LAMAR 49: At Austin, Texas, Charli Collier scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, freshman DeYona Gaston had her first double-double and No. 19 Texas beat Lamar.
Collier scored eight points during Texas' game-opening 12-3 run and the Longhorns led 20-11 after the first quarter. Collier finished the half with 19 points and five rebounds to help build a 40-25 lead. She was 8 of 10 from the field as the Longhorns shot 55%. Lamar's starters combined for three points in the half.
Texas pulled away in the third quarter, closing on a 16-0 run, as Lamar didn't score in the final six minutes. Gaston and Collier combined to score the first 11 points of the run — with six from Gaston.