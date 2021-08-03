Harper's home run helps Phillies to 5-4 win vs Nationals

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper's solo home run in the eighth inning against his former team was the difference in the Philadelphia victory against Washington on Tuesday night.

Harper hit a 430-foot home run to left-center off Javy Guerra, his 17th, for a 5-2 lead.

The Phils held on for their third consecutive victory to push their record back above .500 at 54-53.

Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler (9-6) gave up a two-run homer to Josh Bell in the eighth. Wheeler was pushed a night after the Phillies used most of their bullpen to get through a 7-5 victory. Wheeler allowed eight hits and four earned runs in 7 ⅓ innings.

Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and Ronald Torreyes also homered for the Phillies.

Jose Alvardo pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Wheeler controlled the first 5 2/3 innings with crisp fastballs. He struck out eight, did not allow a hit until the fifth and generally looked like the NL strikeout leader.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin (6-10) allowed Segura's homer on his first pitch, but generally matched Wheeler. It was Segura's third leadoff homer this season and the 12th of his career.